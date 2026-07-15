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Where did India’s rain go? Study finds one-fourth of monsoon water lost in the air

Pune-based research finds a major share of monsoon rain turns into vapour in the air, adding to concerns over farming and water availability.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Tarique Anwar
Published: Jul 15, 2026, 06:37 AM IST|Updated: Jul 15, 2026, 06:37 AM IST
Where did India’s rain go? Study finds one-fourth of monsoon water lost in the air
Image Credit: Representative image (ANI)

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