/Where did India’s rain go? Study finds one-fourth of monsoon water lost in the air

New Delhi: At a time when a weak monsoon has added to the worries of farmers across India, a study by Pune-based Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) has found reason why rainfall reaching the ground can be much lower than expected. The research shows that nearly 25% of the rain released by clouds during the monsoon evaporates before it touches the surface.
According to the research, around 25% of rainfall is lost in the atmosphere before it can add to soil moisture, rivers, reservoirs and groundwater levels. Scientists believe this natural loss of rainwater could be one of the factors contributing to lower rainfall availability and dry conditions in parts of the country.
The finding comes at a time when India is facing a rainfall deficit. By July 14, the country had recorded around 19% less rainfall than the normal average during the monsoon season. With agriculture in several states still dependent on seasonal rains, the latest study has drawn attention to the challenges faced by farmers.
The IITM study explains that a large amount of rainwater falling from clouds evaporates in the layer below the clouds. It is known as the “sub-cloud layer”, before reaching the surface.
Researchers found that the average evaporation rate was around 23%, though it changed depending on daily weather conditions. The study recorded evaporation levels ranging from a minimum of 4% to a maximum of 61%.
When researchers removed four extreme days when evaporation crossed 45%, the average evaporation rate came down to around 18%. The findings suggest that local weather conditions can decide how much of the rainfall finally reaches the ground. To understand this process, researchers studied the journey of raindrops from clouds to the surface and tracked how much water was lost along the way.
To measure this, scientists examined the stable isotopes of hydrogen and oxygen found in rainwater and moisture present in the atmosphere. These chemical markers helped them trace changes in raindrops as they moved through the air before reaching the ground.
They also used the “Below Cloud Interaction Model (BCIM)” to study how raindrops interact with the air below clouds and how much water is lost through evaporation before reaching the surface.
The study examined monsoon rainfall patterns over the northern Western Ghats and has been published in the peer-reviewed journal ‘Atmospheric Chemistry and Physics’.
Scientists found that three main factors control how much rainwater evaporates before reaching the ground – the size of raindrops, air temperature and humidity levels.
When temperatures are high, humidity is low and raindrops are smaller, evaporation increases. The impact is highest during light rainfall, as smaller drops take longer to fall and a larger share of their water is lost to evaporation on the way down.
This process means that even when clouds release rainfall, the amount of water finally available on the ground can be much lower depending on atmospheric conditions.
The study comes as several parts of India continue to experience a shortage of monsoon rainfall. After widespread showers at the beginning of July, the national rainfall deficit had improved to around 14%.
However, reduced rainfall in recent days across northwest, central and southern India has pushed the deficit back up.
Out of 741 districts in the country, 397 have recorded below-normal rainfall. Of these, 326 districts have received less rain than normal, while 71 districts are facing a more serious shortfall.
States in the eastern and northeastern parts of the country, including Bihar and Jharkhand, are still dealing with rainfall gaps of around 40% to 50%.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.