Where Has Sanjay Raut Gone? The Mystery Behind His Sudden Absence From Public Events

Maharashtra’s political circles are abuzz with speculation after Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut suddenly disappeared from public events. The outspoken leader revealed that he has been battling health issues and is currently under medical treatment. In a heartfelt letter to his supporters, Raut shared that doctors have advised him to avoid crowds and public gatherings for now. Expressing confidence in his recovery, he assured everyone that he would return soon and meet them in the new year, thanking them for their continued love and blessings.

Doctor Advises Rest, Avoiding Public Gatherings

In the same letter, Raut mentioned that doctors have advised him to avoid going out and participating in crowded gatherings. “There is no way to escape this, but I’m confident that I will recover quickly and meet you all in the new year. Your love and blessings mean everything,” he added.

Absence Sparks Questions Ahead Of Opposition March

Raut’s absence comes at a time when opposition parties in Maharashtra are preparing to hold a march in Mumbai on Saturday against alleged irregularities in the voter list. According to Shiv Sena (UBT)’s mouthpiece Saamana, the march will be led by NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, MNS president Raj Thackeray, senior Congress leaders, and members of left-wing parties.

Opposition Parties Unite Over Voter List Discrepancies

A joint meeting was held on Thursday to finalise the plan for the march. It was attended by leaders including Uddhav Thackeray, Raj Thackeray, NCP (SP) state president Shashikant Shinde, Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray, Jitendra Awhad, Congress leaders Naseem Khan and Sachin Sawant, Communist Party’s Prakash Reddy, Shetkari Kamgar Paksha’s Jayant Patil, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Anil Desai, MLA Anil Parab, and MNS leaders Bala Nandgaonkar and Nitin Sardesai.

Saamana reported that the meeting lasted about one and a half hours, after which leaders announced the march to protest against the Election Commission’s “negligent attitude,” voter list discrepancies, and election irregularities.

