'Where Ignorance Is Bliss…’: Shashi Tharoor’s Cryptic Post Amid Congress Rift Reports

New Delhi: Amid speculation of a rift within the Congress party and its leader Shashi Tharoor, the MP shared a cryptic message on Saturday. Posting on ‘X’, Tharoor quoted English poet Thomas Gray’s Ode on a Distant Prospect of Eton College, stating, “Where ignorance is bliss, ‘tis folly to be wise.”

Tharoor’s post, captioned “Thought of the day,” comes amid reports of internal discord within the Congress, following his article that allegedly sparked contrasting opinions among party leaders. Tharoor’s article reportedly praises the industrial growth in Kerala during the Left Democratic Front’s government and applauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the US.

Thought for the day! pic.twitter.com/hXDxn9p0rv — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) February 22, 2025

Reacting to speculations of discontent within the grand old party, Tharoor said he is ‘bemused by the raging controversy’ over the article. He further clarified that his remarks were made in the capacity of a Kerala MP and focused solely on the state’s evolving industrial climate.

“First of all, I wrote it as a Kerala MP on one specific subject, the changed industrial climate as evidenced by the start-up ecosystem alone,” Tharoor’s post on ‘X’ read.

“As a Congressman, I am proud that this builds on an initiative undertaken by former chief minister @OomenChandy, who established the Start-Up Village and the State’s Start-Up Mission in the first place -- which the present government has built upon,” he said.

Tharoor explained that his article was not intended to be a comprehensive assessment of Kerala’s economy, which he described as struggling with multiple issues.

“Second, the article does not seek to be a survey of the entire Kerala economy, which remains in dire straits, as I have repeatedly pointed out—featuring high unemployment; massive out-migration, especially of educated youth; crisis in agriculture, esp the rubber, cashew, pineapple, and rubber sectors; and a record level of debt,” he added.

Defending his acknowledgment of positive developments, he stated, “When something good emerges, it is petty not to acknowledge it.”

Shashi Tharoor’s Meeting With Rahul Gandhi

Tharoor met Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday amid criticism from the party’s Kerala unit over his recent article. However, dismissing speculation about tensions, Tharoor described the meeting as “very good” but did not disclose details of the discussion, PTI reported.

When asked whether he had raised concerns about being sidelined within the party at both state and national levels, Tharoor stated, “I have never made any complaint against anyone.”