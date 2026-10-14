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  • /Harvard, Oxford, Yale: Where Indian politicians' children studied and what they do now

Harvard, Oxford, Yale: Where Indian politicians' children studied and what they do now

From Harvard and Yale to Oxford and UCL, discover where the children of top Indian politicians studied abroad and what careers they pursue today.

Written ByNitin Kumar
Published: Oct 14, 2026, 12:49 PM IST|Updated: Oct 14, 2026, 12:49 PM IST
Harvard, Oxford, Yale: Where Indian politicians' children studied and what they do now
Image Credit: Harvard, Oxford, Yale: Where Indian politicians' children studied and what they do now.

About the Author

Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar

With over 11 years of experience in covering breaking news across national and international events, I bring a strong, fast-paced journalistic approach to every story. I am deeply passionate about real-time reporting, live blogs, and on-ground coverage that captures unfolding events with accuracy and impact. With more than 8 years of experience leading dynamic news teams, I have worked with some of India’s biggest media organisations, including India Today, India TV, ABP, and others. My career spans coverage of major political, social, and global developments. I am also UGC NET qualified, adding academic strength to my professional expertise.

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