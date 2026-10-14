/Harvard, Oxford, Yale: Where Indian politicians' children studied and what they do now

Amid ongoing debate around foreign residency and work permits following the US government's suspension of PERM processing for major IT employers, Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan recently urged Indian tech talent abroad to return home and build the domestic ecosystem.
Against the backdrop of this national discussion around global exposure versus local opportunities, public interest has turned toward where India's top leaders send their own children for higher studies—and whether those degrees lead to careers abroad or in India.
Data compiled from public records and institutional listings reveals that children of top Indian politicians frequently attend Ivy League and premier global universities across the US and UK. Their subsequent career trajectories span investment banking, policy research, tech design, journalism, and domestic public service:
While tech leaders encourage skilled professionals to return to India amid US green card uncertainties, the educational choices of political families illustrate the continued preference for elite international institutions in global policy, finance, and technology.
Whether these overseas credentials lead to long-term careers abroad or return investments in India's domestic economy remains a central focal point in the broader debate over talent retention and national growth.
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