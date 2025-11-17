Where Is Sheikh Hasina Now? What Option Ex-Bangladesh PM Has After Death Sentence

Sheikh Hasina Case Verdict: A Bangladesh court today convicted ousted Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in crime against humanity cases while sentencing her to death. Hasina is currently in New Delhi where she fled on August 5, 2024, amid a mass student-led uprising. Despite escalating legal and political pressure from Dhaka, her self-imposed exile continues under the protection of Indian authorities.

Extradition Efforts Intensify

Bangladesh’s interim government has formally requested India to extradite Hasina. However, as of mid-2025, India has not responded to these requests. Some Indian officials, according to reports, are reluctant to extradite her, warning that doing so could send the “wrong message” globally. Bangladesh maintains that Hasina’s legal status in India (visa, etc.) is irrelevant to its extradition demand. India has reportedly extended Hasina’s visa, allowing her to continue her stay in Delhi. According to sources, this extension is “purely technical” and shouldn’t be seen as India granting her asylum.

Legal Convictions Escalate

In July 2025, Hasina was sentenced in absentia to six months in jail by the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) for contempt of court. The contempt case stemmed from a leaked audio recording, which forensic analysts confirmed as genuine, in which Hasina allegedly said she held a “license to kill” 227 people. In June 2025, the tribunal indicted her on five counts of crimes against humanity tied to the July–August 2024 uprising, including charges of incitement, complicity, and conspiracy. On November 17, 2025, she was sentenced to death in absentia by the tribunal for those crimes, reported Reuters.

Her Position from Exile

In a recent email interview (from Delhi), Hasina said she would consider returning to Bangladesh—but only if free, fair, and participatory elections are held. She claims she lives “freely” in her New Delhi location within “reasonable limits.”

Wider Political Fallout

A second arrest warrant has been issued against Hasina in Bangladesh, this time for alleged enforced disappearances during her 15-year rule. Tensions between Bangladesh and India remain fragile: while Dhaka has expressed willingness to improve ties, officials note that India has not yet acted on the extradition request. Inside Bangladesh, 2025 has been marked by political unrest: there were confrontations between pro-Hasina activists and security forces in places like Gopalganj. In February 2025, protesters carried out the “Bulldozer March”, targeting Hasina-linked properties including the Dhanmondi 32 residence, allegedly in response to her speeches from exile. Meanwhile, an operation dubbed “Operation Devil Hunt” has led to the arrest of thousands, many seen as Hasina loyalists.

Bottom Line

As of 2025, Sheikh Hasina remains in self-imposed exile in New Delhi, shielded by Indian security. She has the option to appeal the conviction in the Supreme Court of Bangladesh as Dhaka ramps up legal and diplomatic pressure—issuing arrest warrants, seeking extradition, and conducting in absentia trials—but New Delhi has so far resisted. Meanwhile, Hasina continues to issue political statements, vowing to return only under conditions she deems fair, even as her party, the Awami League, faces growing challenges at home.