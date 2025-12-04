Where Will Russian President Putin Stay In Night? The Presidential Suite That Costs...

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Delhi on the evening of December 4 for a two-day visit and was received at the airport by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who broke protocol to welcome him personally. For this high-profile visit, the ITC Maurya Hotel has become the centre of attention for both the media and security agencies, as it will serve as the Russian President’s residence during his stay.

Putin’s flight, scheduled to land at 6:30 PM, was preceded by a full security detail. The hotel is now under strict surveillance, with every room booked, corridors barricaded, and entry points heavily monitored. Multiple security agencies have created layered security grids, installed access-control systems, and deployed rapid-response teams throughout the property to ensure the visit proceeds smoothly.

According to a report by DNA India, President Putin will stay in ITC Maurya’s most opulent accommodation, the Chanakya Suite, which is often compared to the equally luxurious Chandragupta Suite. Over the years, this suite has hosted numerous global leaders. Spanning 4,600 square feet, it blends luxury with heritage, and its nightly tariff is estimated to be between Rs 8 lakh and Rs 10 lakh.

The interiors of the suite are designed to exude grandeur, featuring silk-panelled walls, dark wooden flooring, and priceless artworks, including works by Tyeb Mehta and illustrations inspired by the Arthashastra. The dining experience matches this elegance, with meals served on Villeroy & Boch crockery and Cristal De Paris glassware.

The Chanakya Suite includes a master bedroom with a walk-in closet, a private steam room and sauna, a fully equipped gym, expansive reception and living areas, a formal 12-seat dining room, and additional guest, study, and office spaces. Large windows offer sweeping views of New Delhi, complemented by intricately hand-carved interiors. The suite is designed to blend the opulence of ancient Indian royal tradition with contemporary comfort, creating a space that feels both regal and private for visiting heads of state.

ITC Maurya has long been a preferred residence for world leaders visiting India. Its combination of heritage architecture, modern amenities, and renowned hospitality has established it as an ideal choice for dignitaries. While the hotel offers everything from Executive Club rooms to palatial luxury suites, the Chanakya Suite remains its crown jewel, reserved for the most distinguished guests.