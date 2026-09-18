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Which city is known as the ‘Chocolate Town of India’?

This hill station in India is popularly known as the ‘Chocolate Town’ for its famous homemade chocolates made by local shops. Its cool climate and long tradition of small-scale chocolate-making have made it a favourite among tourists.

Written BySamta Pahuja
Published: Sep 18, 2026, 03:40 PM IST|Updated: Sep 18, 2026, 03:40 PM IST
Which city is known as the ‘Chocolate Town of India’?
Image Credit: AI (Representative Image)

About the Author

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja is a dynamic young journalist currently working on the Lifestyle Desk at Zee News English. As a Trainee Sub-Editor, she demonstrates a strong command of storytelling, coupled with a refined understanding of cultural trends, performances, and human-interest narratives.

She covers an extensive range of lifestyle segments, including Health, Travel, Food, Fashion, Fitness, and Art & Culture. Samta has interviewed celebrated personalities such as the musical duo Salim–Sulaiman and regularly reports from high-profile events across the health, food, and cultural ecosystems.

Samta is known for incorporating expert opinions and medical insights into her health and wellness stories, ensuring each article maintains a balance of accuracy, depth, and creative presentation.

She can be reached at Samta.Pahuja@India.com or on LinkedIn Samta Pahuja

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