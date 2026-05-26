Which country produces the most mangoes in the world? Is India still no.1? Check full list

King of fruits, the mango has a title not hard to understand. Sweet, fragrant, endlessly versatile and deeply loved across cultures. But behind every mango on a plate, there's a country doing the heavy lifting. So which one leads the world? It's not even a close race.

Also Read: Mango city of India: Why this place holds this title, history behind India's mango hub

India - By a massive margin

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India produces nearly half of all the mangoes grown on the planet. Around 25 million metric tonnes every year. The climate suits it, the soil suits it, and the cultural connection runs deep. In India, mangoes are not just a crop, but a part of food, festivals and everyday life that is hard to separate out.

The major producing states are Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, and Maharashtra. Uttar Pradesh alone accounts for roughly 25 to 26% of India's total mango output more than 4.5 million metric tonnes annually. Regions like Malihabad, Saharanpur, and Lucknow are particularly renowned, producing beloved varieties like Dasheri, Langra, Chausa, and Safeda.

Also Read: ‘Milk Capital Of The World’: How A Small City Made This Country A Dairy Giant

Top 7 Mango-Producing Countries

Rank Country Production 1 India 25 million metric tonnes 2 China 3.8 million metric tonnes 3 Indonesia 3.6 million metric tonnes 4 Pakistan 2.7 million metric tonnes 5 Mexico 2.4 million metric tonnes 6 Brazil 2.1 million metric tonnes 7 Malawi 1.7 million metric tonnes

A Closer Look at Each Country

India, the numbers speak for themselves. 25 million metric tonnes, varieties like Alphonso, Kesar, and Dasheri, and a farming culture built around the fruit across generations. India doesn't just lead, it defines what mango production looks like at scale.

China is in second place, but a distant second. China grows its mangoes primarily in the southern regions and has been steadily ramping up production to meet growing domestic demand.

Indonesia: A tropical climate does a lot of the work here. Java and Sumatra are the heartland of Indonesian mango farming, known especially for the Gedong Gincu variety.

Pakistan Pakistani mangoes, Chaunsa and Sindhri in particular, have a devoted following. They're known for exceptional sweetness and a richness of flavour that puts them among the best in the world.

Mexico isn't just producing mangoes in large quantities; it's also one of the biggest exporters, sending significant volumes to the United States and Europe every year.

Brazil's tropical interior is well-suited to mango cultivation. Like Mexico, it exports a substantial portion of what it grows, making it a significant player in global mango trade.

Malawi is smaller in scale but growing steadily. Malawi's climate supports quality mango production, and it's establishing itself as a genuine contributor to global supply.

What Makes Indian Mangoes Different?

It's the combination. The sweetness. The aroma that specific, heady fragrance that's impossible to replicate. The texture. Varieties like Alphonso have earned international recognition and command premium prices globally, often described simply as the finest mangoes available anywhere.

And the uses go well beyond eating the fruit fresh. Aamras, pickles, juices, chutneys, and desserts mangoes show up across the full spectrum of Indian cooking. They're part of religious rituals too. The fruit's presence in Indian life is total.

When do mangoes arrive in India?

The season runs roughly from April to July. Markets fill up, prices vary wildly by variety, and for a few months, mangoes become an inescapable part of everyday life across the country.

What does a mango need to grow?

Warmth, sunlight, and well-drained soil. That combination is exactly what India, Mexico, Thailand, and other leading producers naturally offer. Get those conditions right and mango farming tends to thrive.

A Few Things Worth Knowing

India produces close to half of the world's entire mango supply

Alphonso is widely considered the premium variety globally

Mangoes are predominantly a summer fruit

Mexico leads the world in mango exports

In India, mangoes appear in drinks, desserts, pickles, and religious ceremonies

The Miyazaki mango from Japan is among the most expensive varieties anywhere in the world

India's position at the top of global mango production isn't under any threat. The scale, the variety, the cultural depth no other country comes close to matching all three simultaneously. For the rest of the world, mangoes are a fruit. For India, they're something closer to an identity.