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Which Indian city is known as 'Idli Capital of India'?

This city is famously known as the “Idli Capital of India” because of its deep-rooted love for idlis and strong South Indian food culture. From iconic eateries to multiple idli varieties, the city has made this simple dish a part of its everyday lifestyle.

Written BySamta Pahuja
Published: Sep 09, 2026, 04:35 PM IST|Updated: Sep 09, 2026, 04:35 PM IST
Which Indian city is known as 'Idli Capital of India'?
Image Credit: Freepik

About the Author

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja is a dynamic young journalist currently working on the Lifestyle Desk at Zee News English. As a Trainee Sub-Editor, she demonstrates a strong command of storytelling, coupled with a refined understanding of cultural trends, performances, and human-interest narratives.

She covers an extensive range of lifestyle segments, including Health, Travel, Food, Fashion, Fitness, and Art & Culture. Samta has interviewed celebrated personalities such as the musical duo Salim–Sulaiman and regularly reports from high-profile events across the health, food, and cultural ecosystems.

Samta is known for incorporating expert opinions and medical insights into her health and wellness stories, ensuring each article maintains a balance of accuracy, depth, and creative presentation.

She can be reached at Samta.Pahuja@India.com or on LinkedIn Samta Pahuja

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