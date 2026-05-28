Which Indian city is known as 'Pineapple city' of India?

India has a habit of doing this, taking one region, one crop, one combination of soil and climate and human effort, and turning it into something the whole country recognises. Nagpur and oranges. Malda and mangoes. And then there's a small town in Kerala that's built its entire identity around pineapples.

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Vazhakulam: The Pineapple Capital of India

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Tucked into Kerala's Ernakulam district, Vazhakulam has earned a title that's hard to argue with. It's widely recognised that the Pineapple Capital of India is one of the country's largest centres for pineapple farming, trade, and everything that flows from both.

The pineapples grown here aren't just abundant. They're genuinely good. Sweet, aromatic, juicy, the kind of fruit that makes you understand why a place would build its reputation around it.

The Scale of What Happens Here

Pineapple farming in Vazhakulam isn't small-scale or niche. Farmers produce thousands of tonnes every year. During peak season, the town shifts into a different gear entirely, trucks loaded with fresh fruit moving out constantly, heading to markets across India and to international buyers as well. It's an operation with real reach.

The GI Tag and the Mauritius Variety

The most prominent variety grown in Vazhakulam is the Mauritius pineapple, golden-yellow, richly flavoured, and immediately recognisable. Its quality is distinctive enough that in 2009, the Vazhakulam pineapple received a Geographical Indication (GI) tag. That recognition didn't just matter domestically. It gave the fruit a formal standing globally, protecting its identity and acknowledging what farmers here had built over generations.

Why Kerala's Climate Makes the Difference

This isn't accidental. Kerala's rainfall patterns and fertile soil create growing conditions that suit pineapples exceptionally well. The fruit thrives here in a way it simply doesn't everywhere else. Add to that the improvements in farming techniques that have come over time, better practices, better yields, better quality, and you get a region that consistently produces fruit of a standard that's difficult to replicate.

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More Than Just Farming

Pineapple cultivation in Vazhakulam is an ecosystem, not just an agricultural activity. Farmers, traders, transport workers, food processors — thousands of livelihoods are tied to this single crop. And it's not only fresh fruit that the region produces. Pineapple juice, jam, candy, squash, pickles, and the processing side of the industry add another layer to what the town contributes economically.

A Town That Smells Like Pineapple

Visitors to Vazhakulam often describe something you can't really manufacture: the smell of fresh pineapple hanging in the air around the markets. The town's identity is inseparable from the fruit. Local markets overflow with it. The surrounding Kerala landscape, green, lush, and visually striking, adds a backdrop that makes the whole place feel like somewhere worth visiting beyond just the agriculture.

Vazhakulam has earned its title honestly. The climate, the farmers, the quality of the fruit, and the economic network built around it all tell the same story. India's Pineapple Capital isn't just a label, it's a description of a place that genuinely delivers on what the name promises.