/Which Indian city is known as 'Strawberry Capital of India'?

Strawberries are among the most loved fruits in India, known for their bright red colour, sweet taste, and health benefits. However, this fruit does not grow everywhere. It needs a special climate and soil. In India, one hill town is especially famous for producing high-quality strawberries and is proudly known as the Strawberry Capital of the country.
Mahabaleshwar is known as the Strawberry Capital of India. This beautiful hill station in Maharashtra’s Satara district is famous for its large-scale strawberry farming and excellent fruit quality. Strawberries grown here are supplied to many major cities across India.
Mahabaleshwar produces a lot of excellent strawberries and supplies them nationwide. The cool climate helps. So does the misty weather and the rich soil. And it's not just nature doing the work; farmers here have spent years refining their methods and building the market connections that keep the town at the top.
Mahabaleshwar is located in the Western Ghats of Maharashtra, around 120 km from Pune. Due to its higher altitude, the weather here remains cool compared to nearby areas. The region also receives good rainfall, which helps in growing fruits like strawberries, mulberries, and raspberries.
Temperatures here typically sit between 10°C and 25°C, close to perfect for strawberry cultivation. Then there's the soil: red laterite, mineral-rich, and well-draining, so water doesn't pool around the roots and cause problems. Put those two together, and you get strawberries that are sweeter, bigger, and better.
Strawberry farming in Mahabaleshwar started during the British era when the fruit was introduced due to the region’s similar climate to Europe. Over the years, local farmers improved their techniques, used better varieties, and expanded production. Today, Mahabaleshwar is the most recognised place for strawberries in India.
A few varieties dominate the fields. Chandler leads the pack, prized for its size and flavour. Sweet Charlie brings the sweetness and comes in early. Camarosa holds up well during transport thanks to its firmness. Between the three, farmers cover both fresh eating and processing needs.
Strawberry planting usually starts in September and October. Harvest starts in December and stretches through March, with January and February marking peak season; that's when Mumbai, Pune, and Bengaluru get their supply.
It's not just about farming, either. Tourists flock here for strawberries and cream, for the local strawberry dishes, and for farm visits. Festivals pop up during the season too, drawing crowds and giving the local economy a real boost.
Mahabaleshwar might be the famous name, but Himachal Pradesh actually produces more strawberries overall, spread across several of its districts.
Mahabaleshwar is mainly known for strawberry farming in India
The strawberries here are famous for their taste, colour, and quality
The strawberry season supports many local businesses and farmers
Advanced storage and transport systems help manage the fruit's short shelf life
Strawberry farms have become popular tourist attractions
Perfect climate, rich soil, and generations of farming know-how are what earned Mahabaleshwar its title as the Strawberry Capital of India. Between the quality of its fruit and its growing pull as a tourist spot, it's carved out a real place on both the agricultural and travel maps.
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