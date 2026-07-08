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Which Indian city is known as 'Strawberry Capital of India'?

This city in India is famously known as the Strawberry Capital due to its ideal climate, fertile soil, and large-scale production of high-quality strawberries. It plays a major role in supplying fresh strawberries across the country and is also popular for strawberry tourism and farm experiences.

Written BySamta Pahuja
Published: Jul 08, 2026, 02:06 PM IST|Updated: Jul 08, 2026, 02:06 PM IST
Which Indian city is known as 'Strawberry Capital of India'?
Image Credit: Freepik

About the Author

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja is a dynamic young journalist currently working on the Lifestyle Desk at Zee News English. As a Trainee Sub-Editor, she demonstrates a strong command of storytelling, coupled with a refined understanding of cultural trends, performances, and human-interest narratives.

She covers an extensive range of lifestyle segments, including Health, Travel, Food, Fashion, Fitness, and Art & Culture. Samta has interviewed celebrated personalities such as the musical duo Salim–Sulaiman and regularly reports from high-profile events across the health, food, and cultural ecosystems.

Samta is known for incorporating expert opinions and medical insights into her health and wellness stories, ensuring each article maintains a balance of accuracy, depth, and creative presentation.

She can be reached at Samta.Pahuja@India.com or on LinkedIn Samta Pahuja

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