/Which Indian city is known as the ‘Mango City’?

India is famous for its tasty and numerous varieties of mangoes, often called the “king of fruits”. Malda in West Bengal is a special name among the many regions famous for mango production. Known as the “Mango City of India”, Malda is famous for its rich taste, distinctive varieties and large-scale production that reaches the markets of the country and abroad.
Malda has earned the title of "Mango City" because of its history, cultivation, and varieties such as Himsagar, Langra, Fazli, and Lakshmanbhog. The fertile alluvial soil of the Ganga basin and the region’s favourable climate make it perfect for growing high-quality mangoes.
These mangoes are known for their sweetness, fragrance, and a texture that is hard to beat, making them very popular among consumers.
Malda is one of West Bengal's largest mango-producing districts. Around 3 to 4 lakh tonnes come out of here every year, a major chunk of the state's total output. The season runs from May through July, and during those months, the markets don't just carry mangoes; they're also defined by them.
Most of the cultivation happens in large orchards run by local farmers. Traditional methods still have a strong presence, but things are shifting. More farmers are moving toward modern irrigation, better pest control, and improved fertilisers. The trees are carefully maintained throughout the year, and harvesting is done manually to ensure the quality of the fruit is preserved.
Mangoes from Malda are supplied to different parts of India, including major cities like Kolkata, Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru. In addition to domestic markets, Malda mangoes are also exported to countries such as Bangladesh, Nepal, and some Middle Eastern nations. Varieties like Fazli are especially popular for export and processing into pulp and other products.
Every year, thousands of tonnes move out of Malda through wholesale networks across the country. The trade isn't just about fruit. It supports farmers, traders, daily wage workers, transporters, and an entire ecosystem that runs on the mango season. It's a significant part of the local economy, and for many families, it's the economy.
Malda truly deserves its title as the “Mango City” because of its rich production, famous varieties, and strong market presence. Its mangoes are loved not only in India but also in other countries. The district’s contribution highlights the importance of agriculture and showcases the rich taste and tradition of Indian mango farming.
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