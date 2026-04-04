Which is India's shortest National Highway? Why is it important? Check its length

India's shortest National Highway: India is today focussing more than ever on its road infrastructure. Many expressways and highways are taking shapes across the country. However, when you think of a national highway, you probably imagine long drives, toll plazas, and roads that cut across states. That’s usually true. But not always. Tucked away in Kochi is a national highway so short, you could cross it before your playlist even settles. And yet, it does a job most longer roads can’t ignore.

What is a National Highway?

A National Highway is a road built and maintained by the central government to connect key parts of the country. This may connect big cities, ports, industrial hubs, and state capitals. These are the roads serves long-distance traffic, especially trucks and interstate vehicles. Agencies like the National Highways Authority of India look after their development and upkeep. In short, if a road is crucial for national connectivity or trade, it usually gets the NH tag.

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India’s shortest National Highway

Not all highways run for hundreds of kilometres. Some barely stretch beyond a neighbourhood. India’s shortest National Highway is NH 966B in Kochi. Its total length is around one kilometre. You can drive across it in a couple of minutes and miss it if you are not paying attention.

Where it runs

This short stretch connects Kundannoor Junction on the mainland to Willingdon Island. That island is not just a residential pocket. It is where Kochi’s port operations are centred. The Cochin Port Authority is based there, along with warehouses and naval facilities. So even though the road is tiny, the traffic it handles is anything but small.

Why is it so short?

There is no mystery here. The distance between the mainland and the island is very small. The highway exists only to bridge that gap.It was built with a clear purpose—to connect the port to the main road network. There was no need to extend it further. No extra towns to link and no long route to cover. Just a direct access point. That is why it stops at about a kilometre.

Why it still matters

Calling it “small” can be misleading. This road carries cargo headed to and from one of Kerala’s busiest port areas. It is used by trucks, port traffic, and defence movement. If this link slows down, port movement slows down. It is that simple.

So yes, NH 966B is short. But it is also essential. Some highways are about distance. This one is about purpose.