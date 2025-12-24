Which State Makes Most Weapons For The Indian Army? Discover India’s Real Defence Capital

Defence Capital of India: When we talk about India’s military strength, the first image that comes to mind is the bravery of its soldiers. But have you ever wondered where the Army’s tanks, artillery, missiles and drones are actually manufactured? Is there a single state producing the bulk of these weapons or is India’s defence capability spread across the country? The answer reveals the true defence capital of India.

The defence production in India is not limited to one region. To meet the military’s diverse needs, multiple states host ordnance factories, public-sector defence companies and private defence manufacturing units.

This multi-state framework is what makes India’s defence strength robust. Uttar Pradesh is emerging as a major hub of defence production. The Field Gun Factory in Kanpur has been manufacturing artillery and ammunition for the Army for decades.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The Defence Industrial Corridor in Uttar Pradesh connects important centres such as Lucknow, Aligarh, Jhansi and Chitrakoot. The establishment of the BrahMos missile integration facility in Lucknow has made the state strategically crucial.

Maharashtra also plays a vital role in India’s defence landscape. Near Nagpur, the Pulpgaon ordnance depot stores the Army’s massive stockpile of weapons and ammunition. Several other ordnance factories and defence equipment units in the state strengthen the logistics and supply chain for India’s armed forces.

In South India, Tamil Nadu is a central pillar of the defence corridor. Armoured vehicles, ammunition and various mechanical systems are produced here. Many government and private defence units in and around Chennai contribute significantly to the Army’s arsenal.

Telangana has earned a reputation as India’s missile and aerospace manufacturing hub. In Hyderabad, advanced missile systems, radars and defence technologies are developed. Local companies work closely with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (RDO) and the Indian Army to produce cutting-edge systems that meet modern warfare requirements.

From a research and technology perspective, Karnataka, particularly Bengaluru, stands out as India’s leading defence city. Home to the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), several DRDO laboratories and defence electronics companies, it drives the development of fighter jets, avionics, drones and electronic warfare systems, earning it the title of India’s aerospace capital.

No single state produces the majority of weapons for the defence forces. India’s defence strength is distributed across Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Karnataka. While Bengaluru is the research and technology hub, Lucknow and other parts of Uttar Pradesh are emerging as production powerhouses. This diversity ensures that India maintains a self-reliant and resilient defence capability.

where Indian Army weapons are made, India defence capital, Indian defence production states, HAL DRDO defence hubs, India military manufacturing, indigenous weapons India