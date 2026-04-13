Which Uttar Pradesh district is known as ‘Ghungroo City’?

Ghungroo City: In the culturally rich state of Uttar Pradesh, every district has a unique identity but one stands out for its musical legacy. The town of Jalesar in Etah district is famously known as the “Ghungroo City.” This title comes from its long-standing tradition of manufacturing ghungroos, small metallic bells that are an essential part of Indian classical dance.

Why is Jalesar Called ‘Ghungroo City’?

Jalesar earned this title because it is one of the largest centres of ghungroo production in India. For decades, artisans here have been crafting these bells, which are widely used in dance forms like Kathak and Bharatanatyam.

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The ghungroos made in this town are known for their distinct sound quality and durability, making them popular across the country.

The Art of Making Ghungroos

The process of making ghungroos is both intricate and labour-intensive. Artisans typically use materials like brass, along with clay and metal powder, to create the hollow bells. These are then filled with small pellets to produce the characteristic jingling sound. Each piece is carefully shaped and tested, reflecting the skill and precision passed down through generations.

Cultural and Economic Importance

Ghungroos are not just musical instruments—they hold deep cultural significance in Indian tradition. They symbolize rhythm, discipline, and devotion in dance. Jalesar’s thriving ghungroo industry supports many local families and contributes significantly to the regional economy. The products are supplied across India and even reach international markets where Indian classical dance is practiced.

Recognition Under Government Initiatives

The ghungroo craft of Jalesar has also received recognition under the government’s One District, One Product (ODOP) initiative. This program aims to promote traditional industries and give them a distinct identity, helping artisans gain better market access and visibility.

Today, Jalesar proudly carries the title of “Ghungroo City,” representing a blend of tradition, craftsmanship, and cultural heritage. Every ghungroo produced here carries the sound of centuries-old artistry, making this small town a significant contributor to India’s rich artistic legacy.