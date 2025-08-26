Whispers Of War At Sea? ‘Next Time, We Strike First’ – Navy Chief Hints At What Comes After Operation Sindoor

Vishakhapatnam: In a message charged with intent and assertion, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi said on Tuesday that the Indian Navy is ready to take the lead in future conflicts. He in fact signalled a bold maritime posture in the backdrop of Operation Sindoor.

Standing firm on the deck during the commissioning of two advanced stealth frigates, INS Udaygiri and INS Himgiri, Admiral Tripathi did not mince words. “In this era of uncertainties and competition, Indian Navy's capability to deliver an overwhelming force at sea is a credible deterrence against India's enemies. We demonstrated it well during Operation Sindoor,” he said.

The ceremony marked an important moment for India’s naval readiness. As Tripathi addressed dignitaries and personnel, he talked about the real-time impact India’s show of strength had on its western neighbour.

“The swift deployment and aggressive posturing of our units held the Pakistan navy captive in a way and forced them to request us to end kinetic actions,” he highlighted.

Referring to previous remarks made from the deck of aircraft carrier INS Vikrant, he reminded all that the Navy stands ready to initiate action if required.

“Sir, a few days ago, from the deck of INS Vikrant, you had assured the Indian Navy that Operation Sindoor has not ended, and if the need arises again, there is a probability that the opening will be done by the Indian Navy,” Tripathi added.

The twin additions to the fleet carry strategic meaning. Apart from being high-tech vessels, Udaygiri and Himgiri symbolise the country’s ability to build warships at home, with heavy participation from local industries.

“Modern and state-of-the-art platforms like Udaygiri and Himgiri make us more capable of giving an opening knock-out punch to the enemy,” the Admiral said.

He brought attention to the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, quoting him, “The basic principle of security is that you have unique and customised systems. Uniqueness and surprise elements can be there only when equipment is manufactured in your own country... Himgiri and Udaygiri are the 100th and 101st warships designed by India's very own warship design bureau, with more than 75% indigenous content. More than 200 MSMEs came together for their construction, which employed more than 14,000 people.”

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was present to formally commission the warships into service. Built as part of Project 17A, these stealth frigates carry significant upgrades over their predecessors in design, combat systems and sensors.

From surface battles to underwater threats and from electronic warfare to surveillance, these ships have been engineered to handle multiple mission types. Their induction is a key move to secure India's vast maritime borders and protect its strategic interests at sea.