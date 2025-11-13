White-Collar Terror Module Expands From Srinagar-Delhi To International Network In Turkey

An inter-state terror module that started from a district of Jammu and Kashmir has unfolded now with significant transnational and international links. This network involves radicalized professionals, including doctors and clerics, with handlers operating from UTs, states of India, and foreign countries.

Jammu and Kashmir police had achieved tremendous success in an investigation they launched into a poster case. The investigation done under the close supervision of IGP Kashmir VK Birdi and SSP Sundeep Chakarborty in a professional way yielded fruits, and plot is massive terror attacks was unmasked, and thousands of lives got saved.

The initial case originated from an FIR registered after JeM posters threatening security forces were found in Nowgam last month. The police investigation uncovered a network of radicalized individuals, including professionals and students, some in contact with handlers in Pakistan.

The module is linked to the banned terror outfits Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGuH), which are based in Pakistan. Investigations have revealed operatives were in contact with handlers across the border using encrypted communication channels. Financial investigations are ongoing to trace the flow of funds from abroad.

What started as a module operating across various Indian states, including Jammu & Kashmir, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh, has been found to have an ecosystem operating from Pakistan and potentially other countries. Security has been tightened at borders, such as the Nepal border, to prevent suspects from escaping the country.

A key feature of this network is the radicalization of highly educated professionals, including several doctors from an Al-Falah University in Faridabad. One arrested woman doctor, Dr. Shaheen Shahid, is believed to have been a commander in the JeM women's wing, taking commands from Masood Azhar's sister, Sadia Azhar.

Coordinated operations across multiple states led to the recovery of a massive cache of over 2,900 kg of IED-making material, arms, and ammunition, indicating a sophisticated and well-equipped operation.

This case exemplifies the evolving nature of terrorism, where domestic modules are increasingly establishing sophisticated links with international terror organizations for planning, funding, and logistics. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken over the probe to further investigate the wide-ranging conspiracy.

Kashmir police are conducting an extensive, ongoing crackdown and massive raids today, November 12, 2025, targeting the "white-collar" terror module linked to Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGuH). The operations span across the Kashmir Valley and other states, leading to further detentions and the recovery of incriminating materials.

Coordinated raids are actively taking place across at least four districts in the Kashmir Valley, including Anantnag, Kulgam, Ganderbal, and Shopian. The operations are focused on dismantling the entire terror support network and overground worker (OGW) ecosystem.

During the ongoing crackdown, police have detained around 150 individuals-across the Kashmir Valley for questioning about their suspected terror links. Many are being held under preventive detention laws.

A primary focus of today's raids is on members and associates of the banned organization Jamaat-e-Islami, which is suspected of aiding the terror network. Police raided approximately 200 locations in Kulgam district alone.

A preacher/Imam, Maulvi Ishtiyaq, was detained from Faridabad, Haryana, today and taken to Srinagar for questioning. He resided in a rented accommodation at the Al Falah University campus where a large cache of explosives was found earlier this week.

Authorities have seized significant quantities of incriminating materials, including digital gadgets, documents, and printed content with links to the banned outfits, during the searches today.

The multi-agency investigation, now involving the National Investigation Agency (NIA), is probing the module's transnational links, including a potential connection to Turkey, and a detailed financial probe is underway to trace funding channels.

Authorities continue to emphasize that the investigation is a high-priority operation, and more arrests are expected as they uncover the full reach of the network of radicalized professionals.

Recent investigations into an "inter-state terror module" in India have revealed direct links to handlers and terror organizations based in Pakistan, highlighting a significant Pakistani role in orchestrating and guiding these networks.

Key findings from police investigations indicate that Pakistan-based entities are allegedly involved. Pakistan-based handlers are using social media and encrypted channels to radicalize and recruit individuals within India, including highly educated professionals like doctors and academics.

The individuals arrested as part of the module were reportedly in direct contact with their handlers in Pakistan, receiving instructions for their activities.

Funds were allegedly raised through professional and academic networks under the guise of charitable causes, with the network providing logistical support and materials for preparing IEDs.

The formation of specific wings, such as the Jaish-e-Mohammed's (JeM) women's recruitment wing, the Jamaat-ul-Mominaat, was announced through letters by UN-designated terrorist Masood Azhar, who is based in Pakistan.

Indian officials and security experts often characterize such modules as part of Pakistan's strategy of using terrorism as a proxy war to destabilize India and incite communal violence.

The "inter-state" nature of the module, spanning regions like Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh, suggests a deliberate attempt by the Pakistan-based handlers to create a wide-ranging network operating beyond traditional conflict zones. This network has been linked to the recent car blast near Delhi's Red Fort that killed several people.

Recent security assessments by Indian intelligence agencies suggest a "quadrilateral alignment" between Turkey Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Nepal in covert operations, linking the Pakistan-based terror modules to all three countries.

The "white-collar module" cases in India have confirmed that the individuals arrested were in direct contact with their handlers and terror leadership in Pakistan, who orchestrated the plots and provided instructions.

Intelligence reports suggest the use of Turkish funding routes within Bangladesh and Nepal to support emerging militant groups. Turkish intelligence is reportedly involved in financing certain activities and infrastructure for Islamist groups like Jamaat-e-Islami in Dhaka.

Following counter-terrorism operations like "Operation Sindoor" by India, there are warnings that Pakistan has strategically planned to shift some of its operational terror bases into Bangladesh and Nepal, leveraging these countries' proximity to India's vulnerable borders.

Indian officials believe Pakistan and Turkey may be coordinating ideological and operational activities across Bangladesh and Nepal, with funds, weapons, and extremist propaganda transferred into Bangladesh.

Turkey's growing defense and political partnership with Bangladesh, along with its strong relationship with Pakistan, is viewed by India as a significant security concern, aimed at challenging India's regional influence and potentially destabilizing the region.

In essence, while the primary handlers remain in Pakistan, the broader network is allegedly facilitated through a strategic alignment involving Turkey and Bangladesh as transit or logistical hubs.

The Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Police's State Investigation Agency (SIA) will now be investigating a major inter-state terror network. These investigations are part of wider efforts against terror networks, including probes into a car explosion near Delhi's Red Fort, which potentially links to a terror plot.