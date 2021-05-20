White Fungus cases: Zee explains why it's deadlier than Black Fungus or mucormycosis and how it spreads

NEW DELHI: As the country continues to deal with the Black Fungus cases during the second wave of COVID-19, several cases of White Fungus have also come to the fore.

According to medical experts, White Fungus is believed to be deadlier than Black Fungus or mucormycosis, which is spreading fast in states like Maharashtra and Gujarat.

4 cases of White Fungus reported in Patna

According to reports, four cases of White Fungal infection, have been detected in Bihar’s capital Patna. One of the four infected patients is said to be a famous doctor from Patna.

According to health experts, White Fungus infection is more dangerous than black fungus infection as it affects the lungs as well as other parts of the body including nails, skin, stomach, kidney, brain, private parts, and mouth.

The information regarding white fungus cases in Patna was shared by Dr SN Singh, head of PMCH's Microbiology Department. Dr Singh said told that four patients had symptoms like Corona (Corona Patients) but they were not infected by the COVID-19 virus.

How they were detected

All the tests conducted on them were negative. During a detailed investigation, it turned out that they were infected with white fungus. However, as a matter of big relief, all four patients were cured by anti-fungal medicines. According to doctors, the white fungal infection affects the lungs and this can be detected by performing HRCT.

Doctors say that if symptoms similar to coronavirus infection appear in HRCT then it's important to examine the mucus culture to detect white fungus.

Who is more prone to White fungus infection

Dr Singh said that white fungal infection attacks people with weak immunity like black fungus. Diabetes patients or those taking steroids for a long time are most likely to get infected with White Fungus.

Health Ministry's new advisory to states on Black Fungus

In a related development, Union Health Ministry on Thursday urged the state governments to make ‘mucormycosis’ or black fungus a notifiable disease under the Epidemic Diseases Act 1897.

"All Government and private health facilities, medical colleges should follow guidelines for screening, diagnosis, management of mucormycosis, issued by MoHFW & ICMR,'' the Union Health Ministry said, according to news agency ANI.

The rare fungal infection called `mucormycosis` or `black fungus` is on the rise in several parts of the country, including Delhi. As per the Union Health Ministry, Mucormycosis or black fungus is a complication caused by a fungal infection.

People catch mucormycosis by coming in contact with the fungal spores in the environment. It can also develop on the skin after the fungus enters the skin through a cut, scrape, burn, or other types of skin trauma.

Mucormycosis or black fungus is primarily affecting people recovering from the COVID-19 infection. It has been declared as an epidemic in Telangana on Thursday. “Fungal infection Mucormycosis is declared as a notifiable disease under Epidemic Diseases Act 1897,” a statement issued by the Govt of Telangana said.

Live TV