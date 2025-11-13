White House Defends US President Donald Trump, Says He Did ‘Nothing Wrong’ In Epstein Scandal

The White House on Wednesday insisted that Donald Trump "did nothing wrong" in relation to Jeffrey Epstein, after Democrats released emails suggesting the president was aware of the disgraced financier’s sexual abuse of minors and had spent time with one of the victims.

“Jeffrey Epstein was a member at Mar-a-Lago until President Trump expelled him because Epstein was a pedophile and a creep,” Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters. “These emails prove absolutely nothing other than the fact that President Trump did nothing wrong.”

According to documents made public by Democrats on the House Oversight Committee, Epstein wrote in a 2019 email to journalist Michael Wolff that Trump “knew about the girls,” though it remains unclear what he knew or whether it was related to Epstein’s crimes. Democrats released three emails referencing Trump, including one from 2011 in which Epstein told Ghislaine Maxwell that Trump had “spent hours” at his home with a sex trafficking victim.

The emails, part of 23,000 documents from Epstein’s estate, appeared intended to reignite questions about Trump’s friendship with Epstein. Trump has long denied any knowledge of Epstein’s criminal conduct and has said their relationship ended years earlier.

The 2011 message released by Democrats redacted the victim’s name, but Republicans later identified her as Virginia Giuffre, who accused Epstein of arranging sexual encounters with powerful men. Giuffre, who died earlier this year, had consistently maintained that Trump was not among her abusers.

Under oath, Giuffre said she did not believe Trump knew of Epstein’s exploitation of minors. In her memoir, she recalled meeting Trump only once while working as a spa attendant at Mar-a-Lago and described him as “friendly,” saying he even offered to help her find babysitting work. “Trump couldn’t have been friendlier,” she wrote.

Other former members of Epstein’s staff also testified that while Trump occasionally visited Epstein’s residence, they never observed any inappropriate behaviour.

Leavitt accused Democrats of “selectively leaking emails” to smear Trump, calling the move “a fake narrative.” She reiterated that Trump banned Epstein from Mar-a-Lago after discovering he had been “taking people who worked for me,” including Giuffre.

“I said, ‘Listen, we don’t want you taking our people,’” Trump told reporters in July, adding that Epstein had “stolen” Giuffre from his staff.

Republicans on the Oversight Committee later released an additional 20,000 pages of material from Epstein’s estate, which included excerpts from a book about the financier.

Leavitt said the individual mentioned in Epstein’s 2011 email was Giuffre, noting that she had “repeatedly said President Trump was not involved in any wrongdoing whatsoever and ‘couldn’t have been friendlier.’”

“The fact remains that President Trump kicked Jeffrey Epstein out of his club decades ago for being a creep to his female employees, including Giuffre,” Leavitt added. “These stories are nothing more than bad-faith efforts to distract from the president’s achievements.”

Ghislaine Maxwell, now serving a 20-year sentence for sex trafficking, also denied seeing any improper conduct by Trump. In a July interview with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, she said, “I never saw the President in any type of massage setting. I never witnessed the President act inappropriately in any way. He was a gentleman in all respects.”

Giuffre came forward publicly after Epstein’s initial conviction in Florida, where he served an 18-month sentence for soliciting prostitution following a plea deal that allowed him to avoid federal charges. She later said she had been approached by Maxwell in 2000 while working at Mar-a-Lago, leading to her introduction to Epstein.

Maxwell’s lawyers continue to argue that she was unfairly convicted for helping Epstein recruit and exploit teenage girls. She is currently held at a minimum-security prison camp in Texas.

