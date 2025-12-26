Toronto has witnessed two tragic killings involving Indian nationals within a span of two weeks, raising concerns in the Indian community. Police, however, have stated that the incidents are not connected.

The latest case involved the fatal shooting of 26-year-old doctoral student Shivank Avasthi near the University of Toronto’s Scarborough campus. Toronto Police said they were alerted to the incident in the Highland Creek Trail and Old Kingston Road area, where they found Avasthi with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene, while the suspects fled before police arrived. Authorities temporarily locked down the campus as part of their investigation.

The Consulate General of India in Toronto expressed deep sorrow over the incident. “We express deep anguish over the tragic death of a young Indian doctoral student, Mr Shivank Avasthi, in a fatal shooting incident near the University of Toronto Scarborough Campus,” the consulate said in a statement.

This killing marked Toronto’s 41st homicide of the year and was the second crime-related death of an Indian national in the city within days.

In a separate incident last week, 30-year-old Indian national Himanshi Khurana was found murdered in Toronto, in what police suspect was a case of intimate partner violence. Khurana, a Toronto-based digital creator, was reported missing on the night of December 19, and her body was discovered the following morning inside a residence in the Strachan Avenue and Wellington Street West area.

Toronto Police have issued a first-degree murder charge against 32-year-old Abdul Ghafoori, who is alleged to have known the victim. The Homicide Unit has taken over the investigation.

“These two tragic incidents are unrelated, and investigations are ongoing to ensure justice is served,” police said. The Consulate General continues to assist the families of both victims during this difficult time.