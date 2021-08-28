हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Coronavirus

WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan hails India's milestone 1 crore single-day COVID-19 jab

World Health Organization (WHO) chief scientist Dr Soumya Swaminathan congratulated India for its milestone of administering 1 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses in a single day.

WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan hails India&#039;s milestone 1 crore single-day COVID-19 jab

New Delhi: As India recorded a milestone of administering 1 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses in a single day on Friday, World Health Organization (WHO) chief scientist Dr Soumya Swaminathan congratulated for vaccinating 50 per cent of the adult population with the first dose.

Taking to microblogging site Twitter, Dr Soumya Swaminathan wrote, "India achieves 50% coverage (at least one dose) of adult populn - > 620 million doses administered, 10 million in the past day! Congratulations to the thousands of personnel involved. Vaccination, along with public health & individual preventive measures will protect everyone!"

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi too applauded the feat calling it 'momentous'. "Record vaccination numbers today! Crossing 1 crore is a momentous feat. Kudos to those getting vaccinated and those making the vaccination drive a success," PM Modi tweeted.

On Friday, Chief of National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation in India (NTAGI) NK Arora called it is a matter of pride for the Indian health system. Arora also said that the country hopes to vaccinate 1.25 crore in a single day soon. 

India has to administer 1 crore doses daily until December 31 to achieve complete vaccination by the end of this year.

