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  • /‘Who did it? I want it immediately’: NSA Doval recalls PM Modi’s reaction to Pahalgam attack in Op Sindoor documentary

‘Who did it? I want it immediately’: NSA Doval recalls PM Modi’s reaction to Pahalgam attack in Op Sindoor documentary

NSA Doval’s detailed account of the operation is part of 'Declassified: Operation Sindoor', which examines the events surrounding the strikes and the decisions taken during the operation.

Edited ByAnjali Singh
Published: Aug 15, 2026, 02:03 PM IST|Updated: Aug 15, 2026, 02:12 PM IST
‘Who did it? I want it immediately’: NSA Doval recalls PM Modi’s reaction to Pahalgam attack in Op Sindoor documentary
Image Credit: National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Left- IANS/ Right- ANI Photos)

About the Author

Anjali Singh

Anjali Singh

Anjali Singh works as a Sub-Editor at Zee News. She holds a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication. She previously worked with Asian News International (ANI) and interned with The Indian Express. Her main areas of interest include Defence, Politics, and Geopolitics. She can be reached at anjali.singh@india.com

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‘Who did it? I want it immediately’: NSA Doval recalls PM Modi’s reaction to Pahalgam attack in Op Sindoor documentary
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