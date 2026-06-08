‘Who hum safar tha…’: A ghazal that sounded like love but held the pain of a country breaking apart

New Delhi: There are ghazals and songs that linger in the heart as love stories for years. Then, without warning, they open up into something heavier, something political and something that carries the weight of history. Naseer Turabi’s couplet, “who hum safar tha, magar use hum nawayi na thi”, belongs to that rare space where poetry feels personal on the surface but carries a national wound underneath.

At first hearing, it feels like a couple separated by misunderstanding. Two people who travelled together but never found harmony. They were ‘hum safar’ (companions on the same journey) but not ‘humnava’ (never in tune with each other). Their story was marked by ‘adawatein’ (hostility), ‘taghafful’ (indifference) and ‘ranjishen’ (resentments) that built up over time.

But Turabi was not writing about love or romance. He was writing about Pakistan and Bangladesh and the long road that ended in separation.

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When identity was placed below language

The divide did not appear suddenly. It settled slowly, over years of political decisions and social distance. In the early years after Partition, West Pakistan’s leadership often saw Bengali identity through a narrow lens. The idea of unity came with conditions, and one of those conditions was language.

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When Muhammad Ali Jinnah stood in Dhaka in 1948 and declared that Urdu would be the only state language of Pakistan, it was put forward as something needed for national order. But on the ground, it was heard differently. It told millions that their Bangla language, their mother tongue, their identity, did not hold the same importance. That moment lived on in public memory far longer than the speech.

1952: The streets of Dhaka speak back

By 1952, the tension had moved out of policy papers and into the streets. The language movement in Dhaka became a turning point. Students came out demanding the right to speak their own language. The response from the state was forceful. Many young lives were lost in the firing that followed.

That moment left a mark that no later political agreement could erase. What had begun as a demand for language rights became a broader question of recognition. In Turabi’s words, “magar bichadnewale mein sab kuch tha, bewafai na thi” (the one who left had everything, except betrayal). The separation was not driven by a single act of disloyalty, but by a long build-up of unmet expectations.

1970 and the silence that followed

The political distance widened in the following years. In 1970, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman secured a clear majority in Pakistan’s general elections. It was a decisive mandate. But the transfer of power did not happen. The political process stalled, and the divide between East and West Pakistan grew further.

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In Dhaka and other parts of the east, the feeling was not of sudden rupture but of repeated denial. Decisions taken in West Pakistan were seen as distant and disconnected from ground realities in the east. Dialogue became limited, and trust thinned out over time.

By December 1971, the situation turned beyond repair. What had once been described as ‘hum safar’ had turned into two separate paths. Bangladesh emerged as an independent nation, and Pakistan’s eastern wing became a separate country.

Ghazals that never meant only love

Turabi’s couplet stands along with other Urdu verses that have meanings far beyond romance. Couplets like “mujhse pehli si mohabbat mere mehboob na maang” are also read as personal heartbreak, but they have political and social undertones depending on context and interpretation.

These ghazals and songs work because they do not have a single set meaning. They move between love and loss, between personal feeling and collective memory. In the case of Turabi’s verse, the journey from ‘hum safar’ to separation is not only about two people. It is about a shared history that could not hold its unity in the end.