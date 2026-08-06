/Who is Abhay Kumar Tiwari, government employee who cleared 12 exams, now facing paper leak allegation

As student protests over alleged irregularities in the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) examination stretch into their second week in Ranchi, the state Crime Investigation Department (CID) has revealed fresh details about Abhay Kumar Tiwari, one of the men described as a mastermind of the alleged paper leak.
According to the CID, Tiwari built an unusually extensive record of clearing competitive examinations over more than a decade including the Navy Senior Secondary Recruit exam, the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) assistant exam, the Northern Coalfields Limited exam, the IRB Constable exam, the CRPF Head Constable written and typing tests, and the Jharkhand Police Sub-Inspector exam.
He is also said to have cleared JSSC's PGT and CGL exams, along with several JPSC exams, including those for Assistant Conservator of Forest, Forest Range Officer, Food Safety Officer, and the 11th and 13th Jharkhand Combined Civil Services preliminary exams.
At the time of his arrest, Tiwari was serving as a Block Supply Officer in Godda district. Investigators say he was also the marketing manager and authorised representative of TSR Data Processing Private Limited (TDPL), the private firm that had been contracted to conduct the 14th JPSC examination held in April this year.
The CID has accused Tiwari of running an organised syndicate that manipulated the recruitment process, allegedly collecting large sums reported to run into tens of lakhs of rupees per candidate and roughly ₹25 crore overall in exchange for selections.
He is among 11 people arrested so far in the case, a list that also includes TDPL director Ramvir Singh and JPSC's deputy controller of examination, Shweta Kumari Gupta.
Notably, TDPL had earlier been blacklisted by the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) after backing out of an agreement to conduct a separate combined competitive exam in 2024, citing low contract value an exam that was itself later hit by paper-leak allegations.
The unrest traces back to the 14th Combined Civil Services Preliminary Examination held on April 19, whose results triggered outrage after claims surfaced that some candidates who had answered only a fraction of the questions still made it to the next round.
The backlash forced postponement of the JPSC Main Examination that had been scheduled for late July, and prompted the state government to order a CID probe.
Protesting aspirants in Ranchi are now demanding that every exam conducted by TDPL be scrapped, along with any exam Tiwari had a role in, and are pushing for time-bound exam schedules, published cut-off marks, and a CBI investigation into the alleged irregularities some alleging political interference in the CID's inquiry.
Chief Minister Hemant Soren has said his government is treating the matter seriously and that the ongoing investigation will bring out the facts in due course.
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