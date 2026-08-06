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  • /Who is Abhay Kumar Tiwari, government employee who cleared 12 exams, now facing paper leak allegation

Who is Abhay Kumar Tiwari, government employee who cleared 12 exams, now facing paper leak allegation

He is among 11 people arrested so far in the case, a list that also includes TDPL director Ramvir Singh and JPSC's deputy controller of examination, Shweta Kumari Gupta.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Aug 06, 2026, 10:31 AM IST|Updated: Aug 06, 2026, 10:34 AM IST
Who is Abhay Kumar Tiwari, government employee who cleared 12 exams, now facing paper leak allegation

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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Who is Abhay Kumar Tiwari, government employee who cleared 12 exams, now facing paper leak allegation
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