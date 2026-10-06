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Who is Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit? Fighter pilot with 3500+ hours of flying experience appointed next Indian Airforce Chief

Vice Chief of the Indian Airforce Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit has been named the new Chief of Air Staff. A veteran fighter pilot with more than 3500+ hours of flying experience, he will replace the incumbent Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 06, 2026, 07:05 PM IST|Updated: Oct 06, 2026, 07:10 PM IST
Who is Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit? Fighter pilot with 3500+ hours of flying experience appointed next Indian Airforce Chief
Image Credit: Vice Chief of the Indian Airforce Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit. (IANS)

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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