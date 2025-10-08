Who Is Ajeet Bharti? YouTuber Questioned After Controversial Comments On CJI Shoe Attack

The Noida police questioned YouTuber and social media influencer Ajeet Bharti for several hours on Tuesday over his recent comments against Chief Justice of India (CJI) BR Gavai. The remarks came after an incident in the Supreme Court on Monday, where a lawyer, Rakesh Kishore, attempted to attack the Chief Justice by throwing a shoe at him.

A day later, Bharti uploaded a video on his social media platform X (formerly twitter), where he made controversial statements about the incident. In the video, he reportedly mocked the CJI and posted the clip with a caption calling him a “lousy, undeserving judge” who should face a contempt case.

'गवई जी के जूते'



PS: जिन्हें लगता है कि तुम्हारे गैंग से मैं डरता हूँ, तो आज का लाइव अवश्य देखना! गवई एक घटिया, अंडिजर्विंग जज है और उस पर कंटेम्प्ट का केस चलना चाहिए। pic.twitter.com/fxbIhcEX9h — Ajeet Bharti (ajeetbharti) October 6, 2025

According to India Today, Bharti during his podcast, also accused the Chief Justice of being biased and made remarks suggesting anti-Hindu sentiments. He further said he would not condemn the shoe-throwing incident and warned that similar actions could happen outside courts if judges continued with what he called “anti-Hindu remarks.”

The youtuber’s comments quickly drew criticism on social media platforms. Several users demanded strict action against him for making provocative statements against the judiciary. The incident was widely condemned across political lines. Both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi strongly criticised the attempt to attack the Chief Justice inside the Supreme Court and called it an unacceptable act.

Following the online outrage, Noida police took Bharti for questioning on Tuesday. He was first brought to the Sector 58 police station and later shifted to the ACP 2 office, where senior officers carried out the interrogation. The questioning continued for several hours before he was released at around 4:30 pm.

After coming out of the ACP office, Bharti briefly spoke to reporters. He identified himself as a journalist but refused to make any detailed comments about the case or his questioning. The Noida Police has not issued any official statement about the matter or whether further action will be taken.

Who is Ajeet Bharti?

He is a YouTuber, social media influencer, and self-styled media personality known for opinionated content in Hindi. He has over 700,000 subscribers on YouTube. He often posts on political and social issues, and describes himself as a journalist and author.