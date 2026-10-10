Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /Who is Ajinkya Shinde? Man leading CJP’s Jantar Mantar protest after Dipke’s detention

Who is Ajinkya Shinde? Man leading CJP’s Jantar Mantar protest after Dipke’s detention

The CJP shared a video that Dipke had recorded on Friday night "in anticipation of a potential arrest". In it, he asked supporters to back Shinde if they were watching.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 10, 2026, 05:22 PM IST|Updated: Oct 10, 2026, 05:22 PM IST
Who is Ajinkya Shinde? Man leading CJP’s Jantar Mantar protest after Dipke’s detention
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
'It's good to have competition': Robin Singh on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi-Sanju Samson selection debate
2
3
4
5