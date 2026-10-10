/Who is Ajinkya Shinde? Man leading CJP’s Jantar Mantar protest after Dipke’s detention

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke was detained at Delhi airport on Saturday. Before his arrest, he had named Ajinkya Shinde, the party's national organisation in-charge, as the man to lead its protest at Jantar Mantar.
Dipke, spokesperson Saurav Das and co-convener Ashutosh Ranka were taken into custody by Delhi Police moments after their flight from Mumbai landed in the capital. The three had travelled for a proposed demonstration against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The party said Dipke was later taken to an "undisclosed location".
The CJP shared a video that Dipke had recorded on Friday night "in anticipation of a potential arrest". In it, he asked supporters to back Shinde if they were watching.
"If you're watching this video, that means Ashutosh, Saurav, and I have been arrested," Dipke said. "After us, this movement will be led by Ajinkya. Please follow Ajinkya Shinde, he will be carrying forward Cockroach Janta Party after Ashutosh, Saurav, and me."
Shinde will lead the protest until the three detained leaders are released.
Videos posted by the group showed police officers boarding the aircraft before passengers began to disembark. A senior Delhi Police official confirmed the detentions and said teams from the southwest district police had been deployed at Indira Gandhi International Airport.
In a statement, the CJP "strongly condemned" the action as "authoritarian" and a "violation of freedom of movement". The party's legal affairs head, Ratna Singh, was also detained earlier on Saturday.
Shinde, 35, is from Latur in Maharashtra and holds a BTech degree from Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Technological University in Lonere, Raigad. Dipke appointed him national organisation in-charge in August.
He organised the group's Mumbai agitation earlier this month and has become one of its best-known faces in the city. He also helped lead the "School Thik Karo" campaign, which aims to improve government schools across India. His Instagram account has 23.2k followers.
Shinde is also among the CJP leaders booked for gathering illegally and sloganeering in Dadar on Gandhi Jayanti. The case names Dipke, Pranav Ahire, Ranka, Saurabh Das, Afreen Nawaz, Saumya Korde, Ankit Bharadwaj, Vijay Malangi and Yogesh Ingle, along with more than 400 supporters.
Shinde repeated the CJP's call for Gyanesh Kumar to resign and face criminal proceedings. He also demanded that the 2025 voter lists be frozen and that the 2023 law governing the appointment of election commissioners be scrapped.
(With agencies' inputs)
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