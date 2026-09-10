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Who is Akash Anand, Mayawati’s political heir who has been cast out of BSP again?

Along with Akash’s removal, his father-in-law and senior BSP leader Ashok Siddharth announced his complete retirement from politics, a move Mayawati described as a "right step taken late". Mayawati also said Siddharth’s earlier actions had contributed to the difficulties faced by Akash and the BSP.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Sep 10, 2026, 04:48 PM IST|Updated: Sep 10, 2026, 04:48 PM IST
Who is Akash Anand, Mayawati’s political heir who has been cast out of BSP again?
Image Credit: BSP chief Mayawati with her nephew Akash Anand. (File photo: ANI)

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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