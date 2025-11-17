Delhi Blast Case: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested Amir Rashid Ali, a resident of Kashmir, for allegedly conspiring with Umar Nabi, the accused behind the 10 November explosion outside Delhi’s Red Fort, which claimed 13 lives and left several others injured. This marks the first arrest made by the agency in connection with the case.

The Hyundai i20 that exploded near the Red Fort Metro Station was registered in Amir’s name. He had already been detained by the Jammu and Kashmir Police in Pampore just hours after the blast. According to investigators, Amir, who hails from Samboora, Pampore, is suspected to have collaborated with Umar Nabi, identified as the alleged suicide bomber, to execute the attack.

The NIA has stated that Amir travelled to Delhi to help arrange the purchase of the vehicle, which was later converted into a vehicle-borne Improvised Explosive Device (IED).

Investigators have confirmed Umar Nabi’s identity after DNA extracted from remains inside the wrecked car matched samples provided by his mother. Nabi, a native of Pulwama district, was an Assistant Professor in the General Medicine Department at Al Falah University in Faridabad. Another vehicle linked to him has also been seized as part of the widening investigation.

Forensic analysis has revealed that the explosive used comprised a combination of ammonium nitrate and triacetone triperoxide (TATP), both powerful chemicals subject to stringent regulations. Initial findings suggest that at least 30-40 kg of ammonium nitrate was packed into the car, explaining the scale of the explosion.

Authorities are also examining possible links between the Delhi blast and the Faridabad terror module, from which 358 kg of ammonium nitrate and other bomb-making materials were recovered earlier.