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  • /Who is Amit Kumar Gupta? Meet the Kargil War hero who served in Operation Safed Sagar

Who is Amit Kumar Gupta? Meet the Kargil War hero who served in Operation Safed Sagar

He served with the IAF’s Golden Arrows and flew the MiG-21 during the 1999 war. He later flew the Mirage 2000, became a flying instructor and examiner and retired from the IAF in 2017 before moving to commercial aviation.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Sep 14, 2026, 12:36 PM IST|Updated: Sep 14, 2026, 12:36 PM IST
Who is Amit Kumar Gupta? Meet the Kargil War hero who served in Operation Safed Sagar
Image Credit: Kargil war veteran Amit Kumar Gupta.

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