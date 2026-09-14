/Who is Amit Kumar Gupta? Meet the Kargil War hero who served in Operation Safed Sagar

New Delhi: Netflix’s ‘Operation Safed Sagar: The Untold Story of the Kargil War’ features the story of Flying Officer Amit Kumar Gupta, who has been played by Arnav Bhasin. Known by the call sign “Goofy”, he was a fighter pilot with No. 17 Squadron, the Golden Arrows, of the Indian Air Force (IAF) during the 1999 Kargil War.
He was among the IAF pilots who took part in the Operation Safed Sagar during the 1999 India-Pakistan military confrontation. The Netflix series tells the story of these pilots and their missions in the conflict.
He was commissioned into the IAF on December 16, 1995. By the time the Kargil war began in 1999, he was serving as a fighter pilot and flying the MiG-21 Type 96. He was among the younger officers in the squadron led by Wing Commander B.S. Dhanoa, who was known as “Tony”. Squadron Leader Ajay Ahuja served as the flight commander.
The Golden Arrows became one of the IAF units involved in Operation Safed Sagar, which began in May 1999 as the Air Force’s campaign in Kargil. The missions involved reconnaissance, bombing and ground-attack sorties over some of the most difficult terrain faced by military aviation. Netflix describes the Golden Arrows as the youngest fighter squadron involved in the operation.
Gupta was still early in his IAF career when he flew missions during the Kargil war. The pilots flew over steep mountains at high altitudes, locating enemy positions and helping ground troops.
One of the wartime missions involving Gupta came on June 29, 1999, when he was part of a four-aircraft team involved in the operation around Jubar Top. His career records list the mission as one of the major operations he undertook during the conflict.
The Golden Arrows flew repeated sorties during the confrontation as Indian forces worked to recapture positions occupied by Pakistani troops. The IAF also used MiG-27s, MiG-21s and Mirage 2000 aircraft during the air operations. Mirage 2000s later became important for precision attacks against targets in the mountains.
The Kargil air campaign also came at a heavy cost for the IAF. Squadron Leader Ajay Ahuja was killed on May 27, 1999, after his MiG-21 was hit during a mission to locate fellow pilot Flight Lieutenant K. Nachiketa, who had ejected from his aircraft. Ahuja was later awarded the Vir Chakra posthumously.
Gupta survived the war and continued his career in the Air Force.
He went on to fly the Mirage 2000 and built a long career in military aviation after Kargil. He also qualified as a Category A flying instructor and an Air Force examiner, roles that involved training and assessing other pilots.
His promotions followed over the years. He became a wing commander on December 16, 2008, and later reached the rank of Group Captain. He retired from the IAF in 2017.
After leaving the Air Force, he moved into commercial aviation and continued working as a pilot. His career therefore covers several stages of Indian aviation, from flying a MiG-21 during the Kargil War to operating the Mirage 2000 and later working in civilian aviation.
Bhasin plays Gupta in the Netflix series, where the character is called “Goofy”. The show places him along with other young Golden Arrows pilots, including R.S. Dhaliwal “Dhali”, C.H. Bal Reddy “Baldy” and Jitendra Sangwan “Sangy”. Siddharth plays Squadron Leader Ahuja, while Jimmy Shergill portrays Wing Commander B.S. Dhanoa “Tony”.
The film makers consulted IAF veterans and families of those involved in the 1999 operation while developing the series. Netflix says the production was filmed with access to Air Force bases, aircraft and infrastructure, with veterans providing first-hand guidance.
Bhasin has also talked about learning about the operation while working on the series. “I knew nothing about Operation Safed Sagar because I was just born during the war (Kargil War),” he told The Indian Express.
He described the project as his “biggest project” and said the people involved in the production helped him understand the events being portrayed.
Gupta himself appeared at the Mumbai trailer launch of the series along with Air Chief Marshal A.P. Singh and former Air Chief Marshal B.S. Dhanoa. His appearance gave the production a direct connection to one of the pilots whose wartime experience has been recreated on screen.
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