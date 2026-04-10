Who is Amritpal Singh Mehron? Sikh man deported by UAE in influencer murder case

Self-styled Sikh leader Amritpal Singh Mehron, the prime accused in the murder of Instagram influencer Kanchan Kumari, has been deported to India by the United Arab Emirates authorities.

Mehron, who headed the group ‘Qaum De Rakhe’ and was known for his online moral policing activities, had fled to Dubai shortly after the killing in June 2025.

Murder and escape

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Kanchan Kumari, also known as Kamal Kaur ‘Bhabhi’, was found dead in Bathinda, with police confirming she had been strangled. Her decomposed body was recovered on 11 June from a car parked in the city.

Investigators said the killing was carried out over content deemed “immoral and vulgar”. A video that surfaced after the incident purportedly showed Mehron claiming responsibility and justifying the act as enforcement of moral standards.

Police revealed that Mehron fled from Amritsar airport within hours of the murder. Two of his associates, Jaspreet Singh and Nimratjit Singh, were later arrested for carrying out the crime.

Arrest and legal proceedings

Mehron was detained by Sharjah Police in January 2026 during a visa-related check, leading to deportation proceedings. In February 2026, a Bathinda court declared him a proclaimed offender after he failed to join the investigation despite repeated notices.

According to police, the accused had been planning the murder for nearly three months. Along with his accomplices, he reportedly travelled to Ludhiana multiple times, staying in hotels near the victim’s residence to monitor her movements and routine.

A lookout circular had also been issued against him, said Superintendent of Police Amneet Kondal.

Controversial reactions

The case triggered widespread debate in Punjab over moral policing, vigilante violence, law and order, and the safety of women influencers.

Adding to the controversy, Giani Malkit Singh, head granthi of the Akal Takht, defended the killing, describing it as “appropriate”.

“We should not listen to vulgar songs... This kind of treatment should be meted out to those who indulge in spreading vulgarity and defaming the Sikh community. Nothing wrong has happened,” he said.

He also urged young people to avoid consuming obscene content, noting that similar incidents had occurred in the past.

Wider threats and impact

Investigators found that Mehron had earlier issued threats to other women content creators. One such influencer, Deepika Luthra from Amritsar, confined herself at home after receiving death threats over her “double-meaning” content.

In response, Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar deployed security outside her residence.

Mehron, originally from Moga, comes from a modest background and previously worked as a bike mechanic. His 2022 election affidavit states that he completed Class 12 before obtaining a diploma in diesel mechanics.

Kanchan Kumari had a significant online following, with over 384,000 followers on Instagram. She also ran a YouTube channel, Funny Bhabhi TV, which had more than 236,000 subscribers.

The case continues to raise serious concerns about the growing influence of vigilante behaviour and the risks faced by social media personalities in the region.

(With IANS inputs)