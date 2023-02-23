Who Is Amritpal Singh of 'Waris Punjab De'? 10 Things To Know About The Leader Whose Followers Stormed Police Barricades With Swords And Guns

Punjab: Amritpal Singh is a self-styled preacher and the head of the religious organization "Waris Punjab De" which is based in the Indian state of Punjab. Singh, who has been involved in a number of disputes, was recently charged with kidnapping, theft, and intentionally inflicting bodily harm and is likely to be taken into custody. According to reports, the cops have detained gatka master Baldev Singh and his supporters Vir Harjinder Singh. They were supposed to travel together to Ajnala in Amritsar, where Amritpal's detention would probably be noted. Lovepreet Toofan, a trusted friend of his, was also detained. Amritpal and several other people have recently been accused of kidnapping a man named Barinder Singh, who claimed that individuals connected to Amritpal had taken him from Ajnala, where he had recently gone to attend a religious event.

Here are 10 points about Amritpal Singh and his organization 'Waris Punjab De':

Amritpal Singh was born in the village of Patti in Tarn Taran district of Punjab, India.

He claims to be a spiritual leader and has a large following in Punjab and other parts of India.

Amritpal Singh is also known as "Guru Waris" among his followers.

His organization, "Waris Punjab De," is a religious and social organization that claims to promote Punjabi culture and spirituality.

The organization has been involved in various social and political activities in Punjab, including organizing protests against drug abuse, female foeticide, and environmental degradation.

Amritpal Singh has been accused of making controversial statements and promoting hate speech against certain religious and social groups.

In 2018, he was booked by the Punjab police for allegedly making provocative statements against the Sikh community.

In 2020, he was booked by the Delhi police for allegedly making provocative speeches during the farmers' protest in Delhi.

Amritpal Singh has been criticized by many for his controversial statements and his alleged involvement in promoting communal disharmony.

Despite the controversies surrounding him, Amritpal Singh has a large following among Punjabi youth who are attracted to his message of cultural pride and spiritualism.

In Punjab's Kapurthala, close to the Dhilwan toll plaza, Singh's followers blocked the Jalandhar-Amritsar national highway close to the Dhilwan toll plaza on February 23. They were protesting the preventive detention of two of his followers, gatka master Baldev Singh and close aide Lovepreet Toofan, along with Vir Harjinder Singh. Long lines of traffic could be seen for several kilometres on the congested highway. Following the arrest, supporters of 'Waris Punjab De' Chief Amritpal Singh break through police barricades with swords and guns outside Ajnala PS in Amritsar.