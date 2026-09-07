/Who Is Anand Bansal? Police search ‘Hostel Daze’ owner’s Gurugram home after Satya Niketan building collapse

A five-storey building in Delhi’s Satya Niketan area suddenly collapsed, reducing the structure to a massive pile of concrete and debris within seconds. Reportedly around 40-50 years old, the building was being used as a boys’ PG known as Hostel Daze.
The collapse left several students trapped beneath the debris, prompting rescue teams to rush to the site and begin efforts to locate and evacuate those buried under the heavy concrete. At least six students has reportedly died in the tragic incident.
The incident has also raised serious questions about the building’s condition, its use as a PG accommodation and whether the required safety regulations were being followed.
FIR against PG owner
An FIR has been registered against the building owner, with two names, Anand Bansal, a Gurgaon resident, and Hari Ram Bansal, emerging prima facie in the case. However, officials are verifying the ownership records, while an investigation is underway to determine responsibility.
The case against the owner and others has been registered under Sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 290 (negligent conduct concerning the demolition, repair or construction of buildings) and 125-A (acts endangering the life or personal safety of others) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
Police said multiple teams have been formed to trace the accused as he is reportedly missing.
Building was reportedly vacated earlier
The incident has raised another significant question, with reports suggesting that the building had been vacated around a year ago due to concerns about its condition.
Despite this, students were reportedly residing there. This has raised questions over how the building was allowed to continue operating as a PG and whether the necessary safety inspections had been conducted.
Politics erupts over Satya Niketan building collapse
The tragedy has sparked a political confrontation in Delhi, with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) accusing the government and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) of administrative negligence and corruption.
AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj levelled serious allegations of corruption in the MCD’s building department. He claimed that the alleged “rate” for transferring an executive engineer was as high as Rs 1.25 crore.
Bharadwaj questioned how building-related accidents could be prevented if corruption was allegedly prevalent at such a high level within the system.
He further alleged that following such incidents, audits and inspections could be reduced to mere formalities, while the actual problems on the ground remain unaddressed.
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