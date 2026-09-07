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Who Is Anand Bansal? Police search ‘Hostel Daze’ owner’s Gurugram home after Satya Niketan building collapse

 Police are searching for alleged ‘Hostel Daze’ PG owner Anand Bansal after a five-storey building in Delhi’s Satya Niketan collapsed, killing at least six students and triggering questions over safety violations and alleged MCD corruption.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 07, 2026, 08:02 AM IST|Updated: Sep 07, 2026, 08:02 AM IST
Who Is Anand Bansal? Police search ‘Hostel Daze’ owner’s Gurugram home after Satya Niketan building collapse
Image Credit: IANS

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Who Is Anand Bansal? Police search ‘Hostel Daze’ owner’s Gurugram home after Satya Niketan building collapse
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