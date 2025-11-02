Who Is Anant Singh? JDU Leader Arrested In Murder Case Ahead Of Bihar Elections

Bihar is gearing up for a high-stakes political battle, and as the parties have ramped up their games, the Janata Dal (United) candidate from Mokama, Anant Singh, has been arrested in connection with a Jan Suraaj supporter, Dularchand Yadav.

This arrest comes just days ahead of the state's assembly polls. Voting for Bihar's 243-seat Assembly will take place in two phases on November 6 and 11. Counting of votes will take place on November 14.

Thus, Mokama is now once again in the limelight after the murder of Dularchand Yadav.

Dularchand Yadav Murder Case

Earlier, on October 30, a Jan Suraaj supporter, Dularchand Yadav, was killed during firing between the two sides while campaigning for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections in Mokama.

According to ANI, Patna Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kartikeya Sharma informed that Anant Singh has been arrested along with two associates, Manikant Thakur and Ranjeet Ram. All three will be presented before the magistrate.

"On 30 October, there was a clash between two groups of competing candidates. Stones were pelted, resulting in injuries. A dead body was recovered after the incident. The deceased, Dularchand Yadav, aged 75 years, was a resident of the village where this clash occurred... Both sides registered cases, and police started investigating the case...," the top cop said while addressing the media on Sunday.

"Based on evidence, eyewitness accounts, and the postmortem report of the deceased, it appears that the Model Code of Conduct was violated, and it is a serious issue. It was found that all this happened in the presence of the candidate, Anant Singh, who is also the main accused in the case," Sharma added.

"Anant Singh has been arrested. His accomplices, Manikant Thakur and Ranjeet Ram, have also been arrested with him... All three will be presented before the magistrate, and due investigation will follow," stated the Patna SSP.

Who Is Anant Singh?

Former MLA Anant Singh, popularly known as “Chhote Sarkar,” was once a strongman with cross-party appeal. According to an IANS report, Anant Singh is a man whose political and legal journey has been nothing short of dramatic.

Anant Singh contested the 2020 Assembly election on a Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) ticket and won from Mokama. However, his tenure was cut short after he was convicted under the Arms Act by the MP-MLA court in Patna and sentenced to 10 years in prison, leading to his disqualification as MLA.

Following this, in the Mokama by-poll of 2022, Anant Singh's wife Neelam Devi contested on an RJD ticket and successfully retained the seat.

However, she crossed over to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) during the February 2024 floor test of the Nitish Kumar-led government. After this, in a twist of events, Anant Singh was acquitted in the Arms Act case due to a lack of evidence.

Early in 2025, Anant Singh was booked in the Nauranga-Jalalpur firing case after a confrontation with the Sonu-Monu gang. He surrendered and was lodged in Patna’s Beur Jail before being released on bail recently.

Now, Anant Singh made a political comeback - this time as a JD(U) candidate.

Mokama's Bahubali Vs Bahubali

Mokama will vote in the first phase on November 6, and this year, the electoral battle in Mokama Assembly constituency in Patna district, Bihar, is centred around Anant Singh and Veena Devi, who dominate the region's political narrative.

JD(U) has fielded strongman Anant Singh, while the RJD has nominated Veena Devi, wife of former MP and influential leader Suraj Bhan Singh. As per ANI, both candidates come from the Bhumihaar community. This will set the stage for a direct clash of political legacies in one of Bihar's most politically significant constituencies.

The battle lines are now clearly drawn - it’s Anant Singh vs Veena Devi, “Chhote Sarkar” vs “Dada’s family.”

(with agencies' inputs)