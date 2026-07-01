Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /Who is Anil Mishra? RSS veteran, Ram temple trustee who resigned amid donation theft row

Who is Anil Mishra? RSS veteran, Ram temple trustee who resigned amid donation theft row

Anil Mishra, an RSS veteran and Ram Temple trustee, resigned amid the alleged donation theft row, ending a long association with the temple movement and the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 01, 2026, 06:14 PM IST|Updated: Jul 01, 2026, 06:20 PM IST
Who is Anil Mishra? RSS veteran, Ram temple trustee who resigned amid donation theft row
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Who is Anil Mishra? RSS veteran, Ram temple trustee who resigned amid donation theft row
Ram Mandir Donation Theft Case8 min ago
2
Jennifer Lopez15 min ago
3
neet result 202621 min ago
4
Auto news28 min ago
5
Punjab Government34 min ago