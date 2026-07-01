/Who is Anil Mishra? RSS veteran, Ram temple trustee who resigned amid donation theft row

Dr Anil Mishra, an RSS functionary who played a key role in the Ram Temple movement and later became a trustee of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, has resigned amid mounting pressure following the alleged donation theft controversy at the temple. His resignation comes after a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into the alleged theft of offerings at the Ram Temple.
According to sources, demands had been growing for action against senior members of the Trust, including General Secretary Champat Rai and trustee Dr Anil Mishra. Reports said Dr Mishra met Trust chairman Mahant Nritya Gopal Das at around 10 am on Friday and submitted his resignation. About an hour later, Champat Rai also reportedly met the Mahant and handed in his resignation.
Born in 1958 in Patauna village of Ambedkar Nagar district, Dr Mishra studied homeopathy at Brij Kishore Homoeopathic College, where he completed his Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS).
He joined the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) as a volunteer and gradually rose through its organisational ranks, serving as Sah Prant Karyawah before becoming the Prant Karyawah for the Awadh region.
Alongside his organisational work, Dr Mishra served as a Homeopathic Medical Officer in Sultanpur and Gonda districts. Towards the end of his government career, he was appointed Registrar of the Uttar Pradesh Homeopathic Medicine Board. After retiring in 2020, he devoted himself full-time to the RSS and activities linked to the Ram Temple movement.
He later served as the RSS District Karyawah in Ayodhya, overseeing major events such as Vijayadashami, Makar Sankranti and Raksha Bandhan. He was subsequently promoted to Vibhag Karyawah and later became the Prant Karyawah of the Ayodhya region.
Following the Supreme Court's verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute, the Centre constituted the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. Dr Mishra was appointed as one of its trustees.
During the consecration ceremony (Pran Pratishtha) of Ram Lalla in January 2024, Dr Mishra and his wife were chosen as the chief yajmans and participated in the seven-day religious rituals.
According to reports, although the Trust has 15 members, much of its day-to-day functioning was overseen by a small group comprising Champat Rai, Dr Anil Mishra and Gopal Rao.
The Ram Temple complex employs around 800 people, including about 600 contractual workers and 200 permanent staff. Sources alleged that many employees were recruited under Dr Mishra's supervision, including several people known to him.
Apart from the temple staff, around 22 outsourced employees from the State Bank of India are also deployed at the premises. More than 3,000 security personnel, including personnel from the CRPF, Uttar Pradesh Police, Civil Defence, SSF and PAC, are stationed at the temple complex.
Dr Mishra lives in Avadhpuri Colony in Amaniganj, Ayodhya. Residents told reporters that his house has been undergoing expansion over the past four to five years, with construction progressing in phases. Preparations are also underway to install a lift.
Residents estimated that the property, built over around 2,000 square feet in an area where land prices range between ₹8,000 and ₹10,000 per square foot, is worth approximately ₹2.5 crore.
Sources also claimed that Dr Mishra has purchased several bighas of land in his native village in Ambedkar Nagar, besides acquiring land in Ayodhya and plots in Lucknow and Noida.
Dr Mishra has also operated a homeopathic clinic at Rikabganj crossing in Ayodhya for nearly two decades. While serving as a government doctor in Gonda, he continued to run the private clinic. After joining the Ram Janmabhoomi Trust, he stopped attending the clinic, which has since been managed by his son, Ravi Mishra. The clinic has reportedly remained closed since the controversy came to light.
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