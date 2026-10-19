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Who is Anil Pandit? US-based gangster behind a string of celebrity shootings?

Pandit is an alleged overseas operative of the Bishnoi gang, believed to be operating from the United States. His name has appeared alongside other alleged members, including Randeep Malik, Harry Boxer and Harman Sandhu, in claims of responsibility and police investigations. 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 19, 2026, 04:26 PM IST|Updated: Oct 19, 2026, 04:26 PM IST
Who is Anil Pandit? US-based gangster behind a string of celebrity shootings?
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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Who is Anil Pandit? US-based gangster behind a string of celebrity shootings?
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