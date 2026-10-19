/Who is Anil Pandit? US-based gangster behind a string of celebrity shootings?

"Based on preliminary questioning, we got to know that Anil Pandit had been in contact with Rehan. Anil Pandit is linked to Lawrence Bishnoi," Gautam said. She said a tip-off came in the morning and "our team, within just 15 minutes, set a trap and thoroughly searched the entire train." The weapons have not been recovered. "They will be interrogated to determine what they did with the weapons, and appropriate legal action will follow," she said.