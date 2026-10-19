/Who is Anil Pandit? US-based gangster behind a string of celebrity shootings?

A shooting outside a money-exchange office in Panipat in March, another at a singer's gym in Delhi in June, and gunfire aimed at a Bollywood actor in Mumbai on Sunday, 18 October, share a common thread. Each was meant as a threat, and each was carried out in the name of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. One name has come up again and again over the past seven months: Anil Pandit.
Pandit is an alleged overseas operative of the Bishnoi gang, believed to be operating from the United States. His name has appeared alongside other alleged members, including Randeep Malik, Harry Boxer and Harman Sandhu, in claims of responsibility and police investigations. But his exact rank in the gang, his whereabouts and his role in the latest Mumbai shooting have not been established.
The latest case brought him back into focus. Around 7 pm on Sunday, Tiger Shroff was leaving a football club in Juhu when the accused allegedly opened fire at his car. The actor escaped without gunshot injuries, but his driver was hurt.
Soon after, a post from an account named "Anil Pandit Anmol Bishnoi" claimed responsibility. The account was later deleted. An audio clip attributed to Pandit also emerged, in which he warned Bollywood celebrities against working with Salman Khan. "Sabka number aayega," he said, meaning "Everyone's turn will come." Mumbai Police are examining whether the claims are genuine.
On Monday, Kota Superintendent of Police Tejaswani Gautam said three suspects had been detained on the Pune-Jaipur Express. They are Rehan, alias Sukka, from Sonipat in Haryana; Hritik Kurmi, alias Roshan, from Begusarai in Bihar, who had lived in Mumbai for the past few years; and a minor. They were travelling in a general compartment and planned to reach Delhi and then flee to Nepal.
"Based on preliminary questioning, we got to know that Anil Pandit had been in contact with Rehan. Anil Pandit is linked to Lawrence Bishnoi," Gautam said. She said a tip-off came in the morning and "our team, within just 15 minutes, set a trap and thoroughly searched the entire train." The weapons have not been recovered. "They will be interrogated to determine what they did with the weapons, and appropriate legal action will follow," she said.
The accused are being handed over to Mumbai Police, who have registered a case under Sections 109(1) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Sections 3 and 25 of the Arms Act.
Pandit first drew attention in March. Three men on motorcycles fired seven rounds at Haast Forex, a money-exchange office on Assandh Road in Panipat, with three people, including a woman, inside. That evening, a social media message attributed to Randeep Malik and Pandit, both described as being in the US, claimed responsibility. It accused the firm of illegal hawala dealings and warned of more attacks.
It also threatened rapper Badshah, accusing him of damaging Haryana's culture. India Today reported that the message referred to a 2024 incident at a Chandigarh club, where Bishnoi gang members allegedly tried to intimidate him. The rapper, it claimed, had been warned but failed to take it seriously. The shooting itself did not target Badshah.
Four people were arrested. Pranjal, from Rathdhana village in Sonipat, was held for allegedly linking the shooters with their overseas handlers. Inspector Phool Kumar of Panipat Police's CIA-1 unit told The Tribune that the handlers had promised the accused money and transferred Rs 65,000 into the account of one suspect, Sandeep. Sandeep, Krishan alias Kaku and Kunal had been arrested on 21 March.
On 11 June, two masked men on a motorcycle fired seven rounds at 24 HS Fitness, a gym linked to Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa, in Delhi's Paschim Vihar. Glass panes were shattered but nobody was hurt. A purported Facebook post attributed to Pandit claimed responsibility, saying Randhawa had ignored warnings to distance himself from Salman Khan. The Indian Express reported that an audio clip attributed to him said: "This is just the trailer. We will kill him soon."
Delhi Police arrested Arman, Tushar, Sagar and Haqeeqat, the last two after an encounter on 25 June. Investigators alleged they acted on instructions from Pandit and Harry Boxer, another overseas Bishnoi operative. A Pakistan-made TT-30-style pistol was recovered from one suspect. The Indian Express reported on 7 July that the accused had allegedly obtained foreign-made firearms on 10 June, and that the same network was linked to the killing of gym trainer Kapil Redhu in Hansi, Haryana, on 11 June.
Police said the suspects spoke to their handlers on encrypted apps, including Signal and Zangi. Signal, run by the US non-profit Signal Foundation, offers end-to-end encrypted chats and calls and is used by journalists, activists and privacy-conscious users, as well as criminals. Zangi, a privacy-focused app founded in Armenia, is known for working on low bandwidth and collecting minimal data. It is popular in parts of the Middle East and South Asia.
Pandit's alleged role goes beyond threats to celebrities. On 12 July, Delhi Police arrested three suspected members of a Bishnoi-linked module accused of planning extortion and targeted killings in Delhi-NCR. The case began when a Rohini businessman complained on 8 March of threatening calls from overseas numbers demanding Rs 1 crore.
Shiv Govind, Abhinav alias Akash Singh and Vivek were found with three pistols, including a Beretta, and 26 live cartridges. Deputy Commissioner of Police Shashank Jaiswal said investigators recovered surveillance material showing homes and jewellery shops marked as possible targets. Police named Pandit as the suspected supplier of the weapons, acting on Harry Boxer's orders. Abhinav had earlier been arrested over the 2024 murder of Delhi gym owner Nadir Shah.
On 17 September, a motorcyclist fired at a Range Rover belonging to Haryanvi singer Diler Kharkiya outside his farmhouse near Kharak village in Bhiwani. Kharkiya was not there. The Tribune reported that investigators were looking at Pandit's network, and a post bearing his name later claimed responsibility. On 3 October, police arrested Rohit alias Budha after an encounter in Sonipat. The Tribune reported he was wanted in the Kharkiya case and others.
Taken together, the cases show a familiar pattern. Local shooters allegedly receive instructions, weapons and money from handlers abroad, and the targets range from a money-exchange office to some of the biggest names in the film and music industries. The Shroff attack has raised fresh questions about how gangsters thousands of kilometres away can keep threatening people and allegedly orchestrate violence on Indian streets.
(With agencies' inputs)
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