Who Is Anmol Bishnoi? The Gangster Wanted In Murders Of Sidhu Moosewala And Baba Siddique

The family of late NCP leader Baba Siddique has urged the central and state governments to take immediate steps to bring gangster Anmol Bishnoi back to India after receiving an official notification that he has been “removed from the United States”. Anmol, the younger brother of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, is wanted in the murder of Baba Siddique, who was shot dead in Bandra in October last year.

Family Receives Email From U.S. Authorities

Speaking to ANI, Baba Siddique’s son Zeeshan Siddique said they received an email from the US Department of Homeland Security’s Victim Information Notification Exchange (DHS-VINE) confirming that Anmol had been removed from the U.S. as of November 18.

Zeeshan said the family is registered as a “victim family” with U.S. authorities and receives regular updates about Anmol’s status. “The question now is whether he is being deported to India,” he said, urging the central and Maharashtra governments to ensure Anmol is brought back to Mumbai, interrogated and arrested.

‘He Is A Threat To Society’

Zeeshan said Anmol was named in his father’s murder case and has been mentioned repeatedly in other high-profile investigations, including the firing incident outside actor Salman Khan’s residence. He said bringing Anmol back to India is essential to uncover the full conspiracy behind Baba Siddique’s killing.

“We are still awaiting justice. We need to know who instructed him and who was involved,” Zeeshan said.

High Court Seeks Reply From State Government

Last week, the Bombay High Court sought a reply from the Maharashtra government after Shehzeen Siddique, widow of Baba Siddique, filed a petition demanding a court-monitored probe by an independent agency or a Special Investigation Team (SIT).

Who Is Anmol Bishnoi?

Anmol belongs from Fazilka district in Punjab and had fled India using a forged passport, according to investigators. He reportedly travelled to Nepal and then flew to Dubai, Kenya, and later to the United States.

He was detained in the U.S. in November 2024, which initiated a deportation process that has now concluded. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) lists him among India’s “most wanted” and has announced a Rs 10 lakh reward for information leading to his arrest.

Multiple Cases Against Him

Anmol faces at least 18 criminal cases in India, including the conspiracy to murder Baba Siddique. He is also wanted in the May 2022 killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, which investigators allege he coordinated from abroad.

Additionally, Anmol is accused in the April 2024 firing outside Salman Khan’s Bandra home, an incident believed by investigators to be linked to the Bishnoi network.