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Who is Aradhana Mishra, Congress’ new UP chief?

She has taken charge of the Uttar Pradesh Congress ahead of the 2027 assembly election.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Oct 03, 2026, 04:29 AM IST|Updated: Oct 03, 2026, 04:29 AM IST
Who is Aradhana Mishra, Congress’ new UP chief?
Image Credit: (Photo: IANS)

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Who is Aradhana Mishra, Congress’ new UP chief?
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