/Who is Aradhana Mishra, Congress’ new UP chief?

New Delhi: Aiming to engineer a winning political combination ahead of the crucial 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the Congress has in a strategic pre-poll overhaul. Handing the reins to three-time Rampur Khas MLA Aradhana Mishra ‘Mona’ as the new UP unit chief, the party has also elevated Saharanpur MP Imran Masood to working president.
She replaces Ajay Rai, who had headed the state unit since August 2023. The party has made more changes in the state team. Devinder Nishad and Alok Prasad have been appointed senior vice presidents. Virendra Chaudhary will now lead the Congress Legislature Party in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, a position previously held by Mishra.
Underpinning this overhaul is a textbook exercise in social engineering. By placing Eastern UP Brahmin leader Aradhana Mishra along with Western UP Muslim heavyweight Imran Masood and Nishad leader Devendra Nishad, the party is attempting to build an inclusive and broad-based coalition that is capable of challenging rival regional blocs.
Popularly known as Mona, she was born on April 20, 1974 and is the daughter of senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Pramod Tiwari.
Her political base is Rampur Khas in Pratapgarh district. The constituency has been held by the Tiwari family for decades. Tiwari first won the seat in 1980 and went on to represent it nine times until 2012.
Mishra entered electoral politics after her father moved to the Rajya Sabha. The Congress fielded her in the Rampur Khas by-election in 2014. She won her first Assembly contest by 67,679 votes.
She then retained the seat in the 2017 and 2022 Assembly elections. Her winning margin was 17,066 votes in 2017. In 2022, she defeated BJP candidate Nagesh Pratap Singh by 14,741 votes. She was polled 84,334 votes in that election, compared with 69,593 votes for Singh.
She has spent much of her political career in Uttar Pradesh. Before entering the assembly, she served as a block pramukh of the Congress party for three terms from 2001. She later became the Congress Legislature Party leader in the state assembly, a position she held until her appointment as the state president.
She had a visible role in the Congress campaign led by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra during the 2022 assembly election. Mishra travelled across Uttar Pradesh during the party’s women-centric campaign built around the slogan “Ladki hun, lad sakti hun”. She was among the two Congress candidates who won in the 2022 election, when the party was reduced to two seats in the 403-member assembly.
Her appointment gives the Congress a prominent Brahmin face at the top of its Uttar Pradesh unit. The move has been described as an effort to reach out to a community that had traditionally supported the Congress before a large section of its vote moved towards the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
Her appointment gives the party a woman leader with an established electoral base. Mishra has won the same assembly seat three times and has spent years working in the state organisation.
The Congress had placed women at the centre of its Uttar Pradesh campaign in 2022. It fielded 159 women candidates out of 403.
His appointment adds to the Congress’ preparations for the 2027 election. The Saharanpur MP has influence in western Uttar Pradesh and is a known Muslim political face.
His appointment gives the Congress a prominent Muslim face in Uttar Pradesh and also sends a message to its INDIA bloc partner, the Samajwadi Party, ahead of future seat-sharing talks.
The Congress has been trying to rebuild its organisation in the state after its weak performance in the 2022 assembly election. The party will now have to build its election machinery around this leadership team before voters return to the polls in 2027.
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