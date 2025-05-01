Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2893783https://zeenews.india.com/india/who-is-asim-malik-pakistans-nsa-and-isi-chief-at-the-heart-of-india-tensions-2893783.html
NewsIndia
PAHALGAM TERROR ATTACK

Who Is Asim Malik? Pakistan's NSA And ISI Chief At The Heart Of India Tensions

Pakistan appoints ISI chief Lt Gen Asim Malik as National Security Advisor amid growing India-Pakistan tensions following the Pahalgam terror attack. The move centralizes power and signals Islamabad’s tougher stance.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: May 01, 2025, 09:46 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Who Is Asim Malik? Pakistan's NSA And ISI Chief At The Heart Of India Tensions The country's new National Security Advisor (NSA) Lieutenant General Muhammad Asim Malik (social media)

In the midst of increased tensions with India after the Pahalgam terror attack, Pakistan has named Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Director General, Lieutenant General Muhammad Asim Malik, as the nation's new National Security Advisor (NSA), in an additional charge.

The NSA position had been vacant since April 2022, according to reports. Malik's double role as ISI chief and NSA is being viewed as a major step by the Pakistani establishment to centralise control over national security and intelligence affairs.

Official Order Goes Viral Online

A formal government notification affirming Malik's appointment as NSA was widely shared on social media on Thursday. The move comes amid stepped-up pressure on Islamabad by India on cross-border terrorism issues.

Who Is Lt Gen Asim Malik?

Lt Gen Asim Malik became the ISI chief in September 2024, replacing Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum. A decorated military officer, Malik had earlier held the post of Adjutant General at Pakistan's General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi.

His field exposure has been as a commander of the Infantry Brigade in Waziristan and Infantry Division in Balochistan. Malik has also been Chief Instructor at the National Defence University Islamabad and instructor at the Command and Staff College, Quetta.

He is an awardee of the much-coveted Sword of Honour and has studied at the US Army's Fort Leavenworth and Royal College of Defence Studies in London.

Malik's elevation to the NSA position, in the midst of an uptick in India-Pakistan tensions, indicated stiffening of Islamabad's security stance.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK