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Who is attending Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s funeral from India? Mehbooba Mufti, Salman Khurshid join list of attendees

On June 3, Iranian authorities announced a three-day public funeral for the late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei from July 4 to July 9. 

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Anjali Singh
Published: Jul 02, 2026, 07:18 PM IST|Updated: Jul 02, 2026, 07:31 PM IST
Who is attending Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s funeral from India? Mehbooba Mufti, Salman Khurshid join list of attendees
Image Credit: Late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei&#039;s funeral to take place from July 4 to July 9 in Iran. (Image: IANS)

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