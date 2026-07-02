/Who is attending Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s funeral from India? Mehbooba Mufti, Salman Khurshid join list of attendees

As Iran prepares for the grand state funeral of its late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, eyes from around the world are turning to Tehran and Mashhad. The multi-day ceremonies, beginning on July 4 in the Iranian capital and concluding with burial on July 9 in the Supreme Leader’s hometown of Mashhad, come more than four months after his death in US-Israeli strikes on February 28 during the early days of the West Asia conflict.