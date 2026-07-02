/Who is attending Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s funeral from India? Mehbooba Mufti, Salman Khurshid join list of attendees

As Iran prepares for the grand state funeral of its late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, eyes from around the world are turning to Tehran and Mashhad. The multi-day ceremonies, beginning on July 4 in the Iranian capital and concluding with burial on July 9 in the Supreme Leader’s hometown of Mashhad, come more than four months after his death in US-Israeli strikes on February 28 during the early days of the West Asia conflict.
For many in India, the event carries both diplomatic weight and deep emotional resonance, especially among the country’s Shia community. After Iran’s official invitation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the funeral, India confirmed sending a high-profile mix of government officials, political leaders, and religious figures to pay their respects.
Leading the official delegation on behalf of the Indian government are Bihar Governor Lt Gen (Retd.) Syed Ata Hasnain and Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita. Their participation underscores New Delhi’s commitment to maintaining strong ties with Tehran.
Apart from the official delegation, adding significant political colour to the Indian presence is former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti, who will also attend Ali Kahamenie’s funeral.
She confirmed receiving a personal invitation and expressed deep honour at the opportunity. “It is an immense honour for me,” Mufti said, describing it as a once-in-a-lifetime chance to pay tribute to the late Supreme Leader. Her decision to travel reflects not just political engagement but also the strong connections between Kashmir’s political families and West Asian nations.
Joining her is veteran Congress leader and former External Affairs Minister Salman Khurshid, who is also set to attend the ceremonies. The presence of leaders from both ruling and opposition sides highlights a broad, bipartisan representation from India. Khurshid confirmed his visit.
The confirmation came after Iran extended an invitation to the Congress National president, Mallikarjun Kharge. Confirming his visit, Khushid said, “I am representing the party and will attend the state funeral ceremony of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei..."
Iran has also extended invitations to several prominent Shia clerics from Jammu and Kashmir. These include Hujjatul Islam wal Muslimeen Aga Syed Hassan Al-Musavi Al-Safavi, President of the Jammu and Kashmir Anjuman-e-Sharie Shian, along with Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi (National Conference MP), Imran Ansari of the People’s Conference, Aga Syed Mohammad Hadi, and Masroor Abbas Ansari. Their participation carries special significance, bridging the spiritual and cultural links between Indian Shia communities and Iran’s religious leadership.
The invitations come after Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian personally reached out to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. While the Prime Minister is not travelling, the carefully chosen delegation ensures India’s voice is well represented at this historic occasion.
For ordinary Indians, particularly in Kashmir and among Shia populations in cities like Lucknow, the funeral holds more than diplomatic importance.
It represents a moment of shared mourning for a leader who shaped the Islamic Republic for decades. Many view the Indian attendance as a continuation of long-standing people-to-people bonds that go beyond politics and oil trade.
On June 3, Iranian authorities announced a three-day public funeral for the late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed on the first day of the US-Israeli war against Iran. The details were shared by Tehran’s Deputy Mayor Mohammad Amin Tavakoli-Zadeh and widely reported by state media.
According to the plan, grand memorial processions will be held in multiple cities, including the capital Tehran, the holy city of Qom, and finally in Mashhad, Khamenei’s hometown in northeastern Iran. The ceremonies are scheduled to begin on July 4 in Tehran, followed by events in Qom on July 7, and will conclude with the burial on July 9 in Mashhad.
Although Islamic tradition generally calls for burial within 24 hours, authorities have cited exceptional circumstances due to the ongoing conflict as the reason for the prolonged timeline.
Speculation about the funeral date had been rife since February, with initial expectations of a late June ceremony before the official July schedule was confirmed.
Separately, on June 24, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian formally invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend the state funeral and burial ceremonies. The invitation to the Indian leader highlights the importance Iran places on its diplomatic relations even amid mourning.
Khamenei, aged 86, had led the Islamic Republic for 36 years before being killed in a joint US-Israeli airstrike on February 28.
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