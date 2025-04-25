Who Is Ayaz Ahmed? Pahalgam Terrorist Attack Suspected Mule Driver Detained

New Delhi: Police in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ganderbal district have arrested 28-year-old Ayaz Ahmad, a mule service provider at Sonamarg’s Thajiwas Glacier after a female tourist’s video and a circulating photograph accused him of asking intrusive religious questions during a ride, as per media reports. The complaint went viral on social media, prompting investigators to quickly identify Ahmad, take him into custody.

Ganderbal Police Take Swift Action

Ganderbal police jumped into action as soon as the video went viral, arresting Ayaz Ahmad from Gohipora village. Ahmad is now in custody has been extensively questioned and is facing formal legal proceedings.

Tourist Describes Suspicious Behavior

The female tourist claimed that just before the attack, on April 20, she had gone to visit Baisaran Valley. The suspect shown in the sketch gave her a mule ride. During the ride, the suspect asked her several strange questions, including ones about religion, visits to religious sites and the religious identities of her friends. The tourist also showed a photo on her phone and screenshots from a WhatsApp group in which her friends helped identify the suspect. In the photo, the man is seen wearing a maroon jacket and pajama-style trousers.

Tourist Helps Identify Suspect

Suspicious Phone Call Overheard by Tourist

The female tourist claimed that the mule driver received a call on his phone during which she overheard coded phrases like "Plan A" and "Plan B” as per AajTak. In the call, it was said, "Plan A, brakes failed, Plan B – I have sent 35 guns, they are hidden in the grass." Afterward, when the suspect realized that the tourist was paying close attention to his conversation, he switched to speaking in the local language.