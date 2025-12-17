Advertisement
Who Is Babblejit Kaur? Indian-Origin Woman Detained During Green Card Appointment In California

Babblejit “Bubbly” Kaur, a 60-year-old Indian-origin woman and longtime community member in Long Beach, California, was detained by federal immigration agents.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Saurav Suman|Last Updated: Dec 17, 2025, 01:02 PM IST
Babblejit “Bubbly” Kaur, a 60-year-old Indian-origin woman and longtime community member in Long Beach, California, was detained by federal immigration agents on December 1 while attending an appointment related to her pending green card application. The incident has left her family shocked and distressed, according to Long Beach Watchdog.

According to her daughter, Joti Kaur, Bubbly was detained during a biometric scan appointment, a routine process that usually involves fingerprinting and taking photographs and lasts only a few minutes.

Joti said her mother sensed something was wrong that day. After arriving at the office, the staff appeared unusual. Soon after, two vehicles arrived and several federal agents entered the building. They went into a back room, and Bubbly was later called into the same room.

There, agents informed her that she was being arrested. Despite having no criminal record, Bubbly was taken into custody. She asked to speak with her attorney and was able to make an eight-minute call, but she was still detained.

