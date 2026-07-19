Men's rights activist Barkha Trehan has come under the spotlight after allegedly throwing ink at Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke during a protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on Saturday. The incident occurred at around 1.20 pm while Dipke was addressing supporters. During his speech, he accused the Delhi Police of "tactfully" removing climate activist Sonam Wangchuk from the protest site earlier in the day and questioned why officers had not arrived in uniform if their actions were justified.