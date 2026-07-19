Men's rights activist Barkha Trehan has come under the spotlight after allegedly throwing ink at Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke during a protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on Saturday. The incident occurred at around 1.20 pm while Dipke was addressing supporters. During his speech, he accused the Delhi Police of "tactfully" removing climate activist Sonam Wangchuk from the protest site earlier in the day and questioned why officers had not arrived in uniform if their actions were justified.
According to police, as Dipke continued speaking, a woman slowly approached the stage before allegedly throwing ink at him from close range. She was identified as 32-year-old Barkha Trehan. CJP supporters immediately pulled her away before she was taken to the Parliament Street police station.
After the incident, Trehan defended her actions, insisting that she had no political affiliation and was not against peaceful protests. She alleged that the gathering organised by the CJP was politically motivated and had little to do with the NEET issue.
Trehan also accused Dipke and his associates of making derogatory remarks about Lord Ram and Goddess Sita during the event. She said throwing ink was her way of protesting against those comments, adding that she could not tolerate insults directed at Hindu deities.
"Yes, I, Barkha Trehan, am the woman who threw ink on that radical Urban Naxal Abhijeet Dipke because he laughed when my Prabhu Shri Ram Ji was insulted on his Cockroach Janta Party stage. I am a Kattar Hindu. I was very upset. This was my protest, and I am proud of it. Jai Hind. Jai Shri Ram," she wrote in a post on X.
Speaking to news agency ANI, Trehan further alleged that CJP supporters assaulted her after the incident.
"I threw the ink at Abhijeet simply as a way of protesting; I felt compelled to act. I never tolerate such things. As for the goons, they beat me severely; they thrashed me and tore at my hair," she said.
She also claimed that Sonam Wangchuk was being "used" by the organisers, comparing his situation with that of social activist Anna Hazare.
Police said Trehan chanted "Jai Shri Ram" while being escorted away from the venue. Officers also noted that her posts on X frequently criticise the Cockroach Janta Party. Her profile on the platform describes her as a "Hindu entrepreneur" and the "Voice of Men".
Who is Barkha Trehan?
Barkha Trehan is the chairperson of Purush Aayog (Men's Commission), an organisation that campaigns for men's rights and seeks legal reforms in cases involving gender-related laws.
She has been a prominent advocate for the creation of a statutory Men's Commission in India and has consistently argued for gender-neutral legislation. Through her campaigns, Trehan has raised concerns over what she describes as the misuse of laws related to dowry, domestic violence and marital disputes, calling for what she says is a more balanced system of justice for both men and women.
Trehan has also been involved in public controversies in the past. She drew criticism after publicly backing due process for former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar before his conviction in the Unnao rape case.
According to police, she was last present at Jantar Mantar on December 25, 2025, when she took part in a protest organised by Purush Aayog in support of Sengar, who at the time was facing rape charges in the Unnao case.
(With agencies' inputs)
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