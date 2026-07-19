Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /Who is Barkha Trehan? Men's rights activist who threw ink at Abhijeet Dipke during Jantar Mantar protest

Who is Barkha Trehan? Men's rights activist who threw ink at Abhijeet Dipke during Jantar Mantar protest

According to police, as Dipke continued speaking, a woman slowly approached the stage before allegedly throwing ink at him from close range. She was identified as 32-year-old Barkha Trehan. CJP supporters immediately pulled her away before she was taken to the Parliament Street police station.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Shweta Kumari
Published: Jul 19, 2026, 04:00 PM IST|Updated: Jul 19, 2026, 04:00 PM IST
Who is Barkha Trehan? Men's rights activist who threw ink at Abhijeet Dipke during Jantar Mantar protest
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Punit Goenka hails FIFA partnership, reaffirms Zee's long-term commitment to football in India ahead of World Cup 2026 final
Punit Goenka5 min ago
2
dusu election 20267 min ago
3
Ind vs Eng16 min ago
4
top 10 education countries29 min ago
5
Harry Brook47 min ago