Who Is Bittu Bajrangi, The Head Of Cow Vigilante Group And Alleged Mastermind Of Haryana Violence?

New Delhi: Bittu Bajrangi, the head of a cow vigilante group in Faridabad, has been arrested in connection with communal clashes in Haryana's Nuh on July 31. Bajrangi alias Rajkumar was arrested after his questioning in connection with a fresh FIR registered him at Nuh's Sadar police station based on a complaint by Assistant Superintendent of Police Usha Kundu. Haryana Police said Bajrangi, the president of an outfit called the Goraksha Bajrang Force, was taken initially detained by the Crime Investigation Agency team of Tauru for questioning.

A spokesperson of Nuh Police later confirmed that Bittu Bajrangi was arrested after the questioning and will be produced in a city court on Wednesday.

Who Is Bittu Bajrangi?

Bittu Bajrangi heads the Faridabad Gau Raksha Bajrang Force, a cow vigilante group. The group describes itself as an "animal rescue service" on social media. Its social media pages have inflammatory content, with many posts on "love jihad" - a term used by right-wing activists to allege a conspiracy by Muslims to convert Hindu women. He runs a fruit and vegetable shop at the Gazipur Market and Dabua Market in Faridabad.

Bittu Bajrangi is also known to be a close aide of wanted Bajrang Dal leader Monu Manesar, also under the scanner for the violence in Nuh. Manesar, who is wanted over his alleged role in the killing of two Muslim men earlier this year, is yet to be arrested.

Bajrangi is accused of stoking communal tension ahead of a march organised by Vishwa Hindu Parishad in Haryana's Nuh by putting up inflammatory videos. He was also present during the yatra. Bittu Bajrangi was arrested earlier on August 4 and was out on bail.

According to a senior police officer, Bittu Bajrangi and his associates brandished weapons during the procession that was attacked by a mob on July 31. The weapons were seized by police, but Bajrangi and his aides allegedly attacked a police vehicle and snatched them back. The police officer said they also threatened cops.

The FIR against Bittu Bajrangi and at least 15 others accuse them of rioting, unlawful assembly, obstructing a public servant from discharging duty, armed robbery and criminal intimidation. They have also been charged under provisions of the Arms Act.

What Are The Charges Against Bittu Bajrangi?

Bittu Bajrangi faces multiple charges, including rioting, armed robbery and criminal intimidation. An FIR has been registered against Bajrangi under Indian Penal Code sections 148 (riots), 149 (unlawful assembly), 323 (causing hurt), 353, 186 (obstructing a public servant from discharging duty), 395, 397 (armed robbery), and 506 (criminal intimidation) and provisions of the Arms Act, police said.

VHP Disassociates Itself From Bittu Bajrangi

Meanwhile, the Vishva Hindu Parishad has disassociated itself from cow vigilante Bittu Bajrangi arrested in connection with the communal clashes in Haryana's Nuh district. "Raj Kumar alias Bittu Bajrangi, who is said to be a Bajrang Dal worker, has never had any relation with Bajrang Dal. The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) also does not consider the content of the video allegedly released by him to be appropriate," the right-wing outfit said in a statement.

Bajrang Dal is the youth wing of the VHP. Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, died in the clashes that also spread to nearby areas.