Who Is Brazilian Model Named By Rahul Gandhi In Haryana Voter List? Congress Leader Claimed She Voted 22 Times

Amid ongoing allegations of “vote chori” against the BJP, Congress leader and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi has accused the ruling party of using multiple fake voter IDs in the Haryana elections.

Speaking at a press conference, Gandhi made a surprising revelation, claiming that the photo of a Brazilian model was used in 22 voter IDs across the state. He questioned how the image of a foreign national appeared in official electoral records and demanded an investigation into the matter.

“Who is this woman, and who is behind the misuse of her photo?” Gandhi asked, highlighting what he called a serious lapse in the electoral process.

Though the model’s identity has not been officially confirmed, the photograph shown by Gandhi matches an image posted on the profile of Brazilian photographer Matheus Ferrero. The picture, originally published on March 2, 2017, has garnered over 59.7 million views and 421,000 downloads online.

Following Gandhi’s press conference and the rise of the “vote chori” controversy, interest in the image surged dramatically. By November 4, 2025, the photo had recorded an additional 173,000 views within a single day.

The revelation has triggered widespread discussion on social media, with questions being raised about data misuse and the authenticity of voter lists in the Haryana elections.

The LoP on Wednesday launched fresh allegations against the Election Commission, this time targeting the Haryana Assembly elections. Holding a press conference titled “H-Files”, he claimed that large-scale voter fraud took place in the state, accusing the BJP of manipulating postal ballots and fake voter IDs.

At the start of his address, the LoP remembered Guru Nanak Dev and said the issue was not limited to any one constituency. He alleged that, for the first time in Haryana’s electoral history, there was a mismatch between postal ballots and actual votes.

The LoP further alleged that 2.5 million votes were stolen in five different categories across the state. He claimed that over 521,000 fake voters were identified and that one in every eight votes in Haryana was fraudulent. “This is why Congress lost,” he said.