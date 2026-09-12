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The power behind the throne: What Cai Qi's high-stakes BRICS visit reveals about Beijing's strategy

Discover why Cai Qi, China's second-most powerful leader and Xi Jinping's right hand, accompanied the Chinese President to India for the BRICS Summit.

Written ByNitin Kumar
Published: Sep 12, 2026, 02:17 PM IST|Updated: Sep 12, 2026, 02:32 PM IST
The power behind the throne: What Cai Qi's high-stakes BRICS visit reveals about Beijing's strategy
Image Credit: Rise of Xi Jinping's right hand on the India visit Cai Qi.

About the Author

Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar

With over 11 years of experience in covering breaking news across national and international events, I bring a strong, fast-paced journalistic approach to every story. I am deeply passionate about real-time reporting, live blogs, and on-ground coverage that captures unfolding events with accuracy and impact. With more than 8 years of experience leading dynamic news teams, I have worked with some of India’s biggest media organisations, including India Today, India TV, ABP, and others. My career spans coverage of major political, social, and global developments. I am also UGC NET qualified, adding academic strength to my professional expertise.

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