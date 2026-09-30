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Who is Captain Smit Machchhar? The Indian pilot who fended off a mid-air cockpit attack and saved flydubai flight

Captain Smit Machchhar has more than 9,750 hours of flying experience and has operated Boeing 737 aircraft. He joined flydubai in 2022 after spending 11 years with SpiceJet, where he also trained other pilots.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Sep 30, 2026, 08:52 PM IST|Updated: Sep 30, 2026, 08:52 PM IST
Who is Captain Smit Machchhar? The Indian pilot who fended off a mid-air cockpit attack and saved flydubai flight
Image Credit: Captain Smit Machchhar. (Photo: X)

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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