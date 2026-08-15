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  • /Who is Captain Sonia Singh Chauhan? Indian Army officer assists PM Modi at Independence Day flag hoisting | VIDEO

Who is Captain Sonia Singh Chauhan? Indian Army officer assists PM Modi at Independence Day flag hoisting | VIDEO

Indian Army Officer Captain Sonia Singh Chauhan captured national attention on August 15, 2026, while assisting Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the official Independence Day flag-hoisting ceremony at the iconic Red Fort.

Written ByNitin Kumar
Published: Aug 15, 2026, 04:36 PM IST|Updated: Aug 15, 2026, 04:36 PM IST
Who is Captain Sonia Singh Chauhan? Indian Army officer assists PM Modi at Independence Day flag hoisting | VIDEO
Image Credit: Indian Army Officer Captain Sonia Singh Chauhan captured national attention on August 15, 2026.

About the Author

Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar

With over 11 years of experience in covering breaking news across national and international events, I bring a strong, fast-paced journalistic approach to every story. I am deeply passionate about real-time reporting, live blogs, and on-ground coverage that captures unfolding events with accuracy and impact. With more than 8 years of experience leading dynamic news teams, I have worked with some of India’s biggest media organisations, including India Today, India TV, ABP, and others. My career spans coverage of major political, social, and global developments. I am also UGC NET qualified, adding academic strength to my professional expertise.

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Who is Captain Sonia Singh Chauhan? Indian Army officer assists PM Modi at Independence Day flag hoisting | VIDEO
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