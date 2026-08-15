/Who is Captain Sonia Singh Chauhan? Indian Army officer assists PM Modi at Independence Day flag hoisting | VIDEO

Captain Sonia Singh Chauhan is a commissioned officer of the Indian Army serving as the ceremonial assistant of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the 2026 Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort. Positioned immediately behind the prime minister in full military gear, the flawless performance of ceremonial ropes was a significant instance of female representation in India’s national events.
कैप्टन सोनिया सिंह चौहान भारतीय सेना में कमीशन प्राप्त सैन्य अधिकारी हैं. वे भारतीय सेना की उस नई पीढ़ी का प्रतिनिधित्व करती हैं, जो अपनी योग्यता, अनुशासन और काबिलियत के दम पर हर मोर्चे पर आगे खड़ी हैं. स्वतंत्रता दिवस समारोह में जब देश और दुनिया की नजरें लाल किले पर थीं, तब… pic.twitter.com/3J6b3XOleH— Zee News (@ZeeNews) August 15, 2026
The hoisting of the national flag at the Red Fort is a well-choreographed military process and not merely a ceremonial one.
The Ministry of Defence cooperates with the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force to perform the rotation of their duties each year. Some of the key points in the protocol execution include:
Tri-service coordination: The candidate undergoes weeks of drills for perfectly coordinating the flag hoisting with the time of the national anthem.
21-gun salute timing: It should coordinate well with the very first burst of the 21-gun salute delivered by the field artillery batteries.
Platform etiquette: It is only the high-ranking officers who have been authorised through a stringent selection process that perform the direct assistance tasks along with the Prime Minister on the main platform.
Captain Sonia's distinguished performance during the event has served as a great source of inspiration for many young girls to follow the same profession in defense services.
To become a part of the Indian Army and serve as an officer, female candidates must comply with the following eligibility criteria:
Selection & training process: After clearing the Services Selection Board (SSB) and passing the medical examination, successful candidates go through rigorous military training at Officers Training Academy (OTA), Chennai.
Who is Captain Sonia Singh Chauhan?
Captain Sonia Singh Chauhan is a commissioned officer in the Indian Army who gained widespread recognition for her participation in the flag hoisting ceremony on the occasion of Independence Day in the year 2026 along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Red Fort.
Who chooses the officers to be a part of the flag-hoisting ceremony at Red Fort?
Officers are selected for participating in the flag hoisting ceremony at Red Fort by the Ministry of Defence through coordination between the Army, Navy, and Air Force on the basis of perfection in drills, service record, and following the protocol of the ceremony.
How do the women enter the Indian Army as officers?
There is a provision of entering the Indian Army as officers through the CDS examination or through direct entry through schemes such as NCC special entry followed by SSB Interview, medicals, and training at OTA Chennai.
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