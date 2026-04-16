Who is Chandni Vishwakarma? Girl from a Bhopal slum who scored 98.8% in MP Board class 12

In an inspiring story of hard work and determination, an 18-year-old girl from a slum area in Bhopal has topped the Madhya Pradesh Board Class 12 exams. Her journey shows that success is possible even in the toughest conditions if one stays focused and dedicated.

A Remarkable Achievement Against All Odds

Chandni Vishwakarma, a resident of Bhim Nagar slum in Bhopal, secured the top position in the MP Board Class 12 results with an outstanding 98.8% marks (494 out of 500) in the commerce stream. She outperformed nearly 7 lakh students to achieve this remarkable success.

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Her achievement stands out as she competed with students from well-equipped schools and coaching centres, proving that strong determination can overcome any disadvantage.

Struggles and Family Background

Chandni comes from a humble background. Her father, Rambhuvan, works as a daily-wage carpenter and earns just enough to support the family. Life in the slum is difficult, and basic needs are often a challenge.

Despite these hardships, Chandni never gave up. She often studied under streetlights and on pavements, dealing with mosquitoes and poor lighting just to continue her preparation.

She studied at Gurudevgupta Shiksha Kendra, a free school run by a social welfare organisation, which allowed her to pursue education without financial burden.

Hard Work and Dedication

Chandni turned every challenge into motivation. She studied for 8–9 hours daily, staying focused on her goal.

Her father’s struggles inspired her to work harder and aim for a better future. She believed that education was the only way to change her family’s situation.

Recognition and Future Goals

Her success has been widely appreciated. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav congratulated her and called her an inspiration for underprivileged students. He also assured support for her future education.

Chandni now dreams of becoming a Chartered Accountant (CA) and wants to achieve financial stability to support her family and improve their living conditions.

Chandni Vishwakarma’s journey is a powerful example of courage, hard work, and determination. From studying on the streets to topping the state board exams, her story inspires millions of students across the country. It shows that no matter how difficult life may be, dedication and self-belief can lead to extraordinary success.