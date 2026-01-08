Advertisement
Who Is Climate Activist Harjeet Singh? Why ED Raided His Residence: Fossil Fuel Probe Explained

Harjeet Singh is a well-known Indian climate activist who has worked for over two decades with international climate and development organisations. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Saurav Suman|Last Updated: Jan 08, 2026, 10:07 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Image Credit: X

Harjeet Singh is a well-known Indian climate activist who has worked for over two decades with international climate and development organisations. He has been associated with global groups such as ActionAid and the Climate Action Network and is a familiar face at United Nations climate talks, including COP meetings. Singh is also linked to Satat Sampada, an organisation that publicly presents itself as a company involved in consultancy and sustainable initiatives.

